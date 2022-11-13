Apple co-founder's Steve Jobs' ragged sandals go up for auction

A pair of old brown suede leather Birkenstock sandals worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in the 1970s and 80s are up for auction. The time when Jobs wore those sandals marked pivotal moments in Apple’s history.

An auction is being held for a pair of vintage brown suede leather Birkenstock sandals that Steve Jobs, a co-founder of Apple, wore in the 1970s and 1980s. Anyone who wants to acquire the sandals that Steve Jobs previously wore may bid on them for more than Rs 18 lakh! Although the auction initially was for $15,000 (Rs 12 lakh), it has already received two bids for $22,500. (over Rs 18 lakh).

The company selling the sandals, Juliens Auctions, anticipates selling them for between $60,000 and $80,000 (about Rs. 48 lakh and Rs. 65 lakh). According to the California-based auction house, the late Apple co-founder worn these sandals throughout several significant times in the company's history.

Also Read | Apple has spent THIS much for SOS Emergency satellite feature

"The sandals are worn but seem to be in good condition. Each sandal has its unique, adjustable Birkenstock buckles and a mark from the brand on the inside edge of the suede leather foot straps. Steve Jobs' feet left their mark on the cork and jute footbed, which had been worn into shape over time. The sandals' rubber soles have significant wear from usage. Includes a sturdy case for safe storage and transportation," the auction website's description reads.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Jobs would don this specific pair of sandals. Mark Sheff, Steve Jobs' home manager, formerly owned this pair of Birkenstock sandals.

The period during which Jobs wore such sandals was a turning point in Apple's history. He and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak conceived the company's initial ideas in a Los Altos garage in 1976 when he intermittently wore these sandals. The most recent exhibition the suede leather sandals were on display at before they were placed up for sale at Juliens was at the History Museum Wurttemberg in Germany.

Also Read | Here's why you should not get your iPhone 14 from United States