Here's why you should not get your iPhone 14 from United States

The iPhone 14 series in the US will not come with a SIM tray. People residing there will have to rely entirely on eSIM, which will be fixed to the phone’s motherboard and can’t be removed physically.

Although iPhones are expensive in India, ordering from the US will result in a huge price differential. Ordering iPhones from the US will no longer be a possibility, though, with the introduction of the iPhone 14 series. People find it preferable to ask their relatives or friends who live in the US to get one for them because iPhones are more expensive in India due to taxes than they are in the US.

The Indian versions of the iPhone 14 series will include a SIM tray, however the US version will not. As a result, if you order a phone from the US, you may use it after applying for an eSIM and throwing away your physical SIM. If you move to an eSIM, you won't be able to switch to an iOS or an Android smartphone as easily as you can with a physical SIM.

Nevertheless, eSIMs are widely accessible in India. Apple has identified popular carriers including Vodafone Idea, Airtel, and Jio as compatible eSIM providers. To activate your eSIM, all you need to do is visit a retailer.

However, not everyone will find the eSIM handy, and switching to a new provider would make it difficult to activate the eSIM. The user won't have the option to remove the SIM card and use it on another device if your phone malfunctions one day. It's likely that you'll need to visit an Airtel or a Vodafone store to activate your eSIM while you wait for your main device to start operating again.

Travellers leaving the US for other countries may find it much more difficult as a result of the new eSIM requirement in the iPhone 14 series. Currently, anytime a person travels to a new nation for whatever reason, they are permitted to obtain a new physical SIM.

