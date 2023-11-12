Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes 'Happy Diwali' to his fans, shares photo clicked by Indian iPhone 15 user; See photo

    Apple CEO Tim Cook on Sunday greeted millions of Indians a happy Diwali, sharing an image by photographer Chandan Khanna shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max. Cook posted on X: “Happy Diwali! May your celebrations be filled with warmth, prosperity, and the joy of being together. Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max by Chandan Khanna”. See photo here.

    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 3:17 PM IST

    Apple CEO Tim Cook on Sunday wished his followers on social media a "Happy Diwali" with a photo clicked by an Indian iPhone 15 user, Chandan Khanna. The picture appeared to be clicked in one of the ghats of Uttar Pradesh and showed devotees releasing sky lanterns to celebrate the festival of light.

    Responding to Cook's post, he took to Instagram and thanked the Apple CEO for his "constant love and support".

    Cook emphasised India's growing significance for the iPhone maker's future growth earlier this month when he dubbed the nation a "incredibly exciting" market and a key priority area for the business. He stated that Apple was seeing a lot of space for growth in the nation since it had a "low market share in a large market" during the company's earnings conference call.

    "We see an extraordinary market. A lot of people are moving into the middle class, distribution is getting better. We put two retail stores there, and they're doing better than we anticipated," Tim Cook added.

    Cook has a tradition to wish Indians a happy Diwali by sharing images shot by ace Indian photographers on iPhones.  When it comes to low-light Diwali photography, the main 48MP camera on iPhone 15 Pro Max has already won accolades from professional photographers in India.  The portrait mode is stunning in iPhone 15 Pro Max with the new 5x Optical Zoom which is equivalent to a 120mm telephoto lens.

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2023, 3:17 PM IST
