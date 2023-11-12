Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple iPhone 15 series: Here's how you can check battery cycle count

    The Apple iPhone 15 series has a battery cycle counter. To help you properly evaluate the condition of your battery. Notably, this capability was limited to MacBooks, but it now exists within iPhone 15 series models running iOS 17 as well. Let's look at how to accomplish the same.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 1:40 PM IST

    For every owner of an iPhone, battery health is a top issue. When lithium-ion battery performance begins to decline as a result of chemical ageing, many owners tend to overthink the situation and may even believe that their battery is broken. It was previously difficult to correlate iPhone usage with battery health. Nevertheless, because the iPhone 15 series lets you monitor the battery cycle count, it's now quite simple to do it.

    Interestingly, this feature was previously exclusive to MacBooks, but it is now available on iPhone 15 series handsets running iOS 17. Let's examine how to view the battery cycle count on your iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max in this post.

    Also Read | Google will delete your Gmail account, Photos & more in December; Here's how you can avoid it

    How to check the cycle count of the iPhone 15 battery

    • First, go to Settings on your iPhone 15 series smartphone. 
    • Next, select General from the Settings app. 
    • Click on General to get to About. Now find Battery by scrolling down in About. 
    • All of the details regarding your battery, such as the date of manufacture, the first usage, and, of course, the battery cycle count, are available here.

    According to Apple, "When operating under normal conditions, a typical battery is designed to retain up to 80% of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles." Correlating the health of your battery with the charge cycle is now feasible thanks to Apple's ability to verify battery cycle count using the previously outlined approach.

    You can find out if your battery has aged unusually in this way. It is obvious that it has aged poorly if it ages over the 80% threshold, say to 60–70% after 500 cycles. It is also true in the other way. As a result, you now have two metrics to evaluate the battery life of your iPhone 15 series phone.

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2023, 1:40 PM IST
