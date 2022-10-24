'Beautifully captures...': Apple CEO praises Diwali photo shot on iPhone by Mumbai photographer; See pic

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple CEO Tim Cook extended Diwali wishes to his followers and gave a shoutout to Mumbai-based photographer Apeksha Makar. Taking to Twitter, Cook shared one of Makar's photos and said that the picture beautifully illustrated why Diwali is called the festival of lights. 

    First Published Oct 24, 2022, 4:59 PM IST

    A picture captured by Mumbai-based photographer Apeksha Maker has Apple CEO Tim Cook in awe. He tweeted about it, stating, "This photo beautifully captures why Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights. Wishing all who celebrate a holiday full of joy and prosperity."  

    He shared one of her photos to folks who were enjoying Diwali. Cook claimed that the picture demonstrated well why Diwali is referred to as the festival of lights.

    Apeksha took the picture of the elaborate Diwali decorations on an iPhone. In a woman's henna-ed hands was a "diya," or clay light.

    Also Read | Diwali 2022: 5 tips to capture amazing photographs this festival season

    Cook has not stated which iPhone model was used to capture the photo this year, in contrast to prior years. The shot was probably taken using the most recent iPhone from Apple, the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

    When she learned that Cook had shared her shot, the photographer expressed her "humility." Apeksha remarked: "I'm honoured and thrilled that Tim Cook at Apple posted my #shotoniphone picture for Diwali! I hope you all have a prosperous day."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Apeksha Maker (@amaker7)

    Apeksha is a celebrity photographer and co-founder of House of Pixels who strives to bridge the gap between conceptual and commercial photography. She is renowned for the iPhone images she takes. Images from her Instagram account were taken with iPhones of various generations. 

    Also Read | Apple likely to launch foldable iPad in 2024, foldable iPhone might be next

    Meanwhile, in a separate development, a new leak has revealed some details about the design of the most expensive smartphone of the next iPhone series iPhone 15 Ultra.

    Last Updated Oct 24, 2022, 4:59 PM IST
