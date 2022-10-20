Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple likely to launch foldable iPad in 2024, foldable iPhone might be next

    Foldable Apple iPhone is one of the most anticipated products from the tech giant for which the fans are desperately waiting for. Reports suggest that the first foldable Apple product will be a foldable iPad that will be launched by 2024.

    Apple likely to launch foldable iPad in 2024 foldable iPhone might be next gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    One of the most eagerly awaited items from the tech giant, and one for which supporters are impatiently waiting, is a foldable Apple iPhone. Over the past couple of years, the majority of the main smartphone manufacturers across the world have introduced their own versions of foldable smartphones, but Apple hasn't said anything about them. However, according to experts at CCS Insight, a foldable iPad will be released by 2024 and will be the company's first foldable device.

    The chief of research at CCS Insight told media that they "believe they will eschew that trend and probably put a toe in the ocean with a foldable iPad." This is not the first time that a rumour has surfaced claiming that Apple is developing a foldable phone larger than the typical iPhone.

    Also Read | Apple TV 4K 2022 with USB Type-C powered Siri remote launched; All about it

    An OLED foldable display and PPI between the iPhone and iPad were other ideas put up earlier this year by renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to rumours, Apple and LG are working together to create a foldable OLED display panel with a very thin cover glass.

    The forthcoming Apple iPad, according to CCS Insight, may cost $2,500 or less (Rs 2,05,000). According to earlier reports, the corporation is testing foldable goods, but it is still worried about the display and the market for the niche.

    Also Read | Apple iPad 10th Gen introduces 5G, USB Type-C & more to iPad; price starts at Rs 44,900

    Apple wants to make sure that the first foldable iPhone does not represent a step backward from the iPhone's existing design, claims leaker Dylandkt. According to reports, Apple is also worried about whether or not foldable gadgets will continue to be popular in the long term. Apple has a reputation for keeping information about its next products a secret, although many patents have hinted to the company's plans for a foldable iPad and iPhone.

    Also Read | Apple launches iPad Pro 2022 with M2 chip in India; Here's why you should buy it

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple TV 4K 2022 with USB Type C powered Siri remote launched All about it gcw

    Apple TV 4K 2022 with USB Type-C powered Siri remote launched; All about it

    Apple iPad 10th Gen introduces 5G USB Type C more to iPad price starts at Rs 44900 gcw

    Apple iPad 10th Gen introduces 5G, USB Type-C & more to iPad; price starts at Rs 44,900

    OnePlus 11 to expected to launch in 2023 key specs leaked tipped to feature 50MP camera 2K display more gcw

    OnePlus 11 to expected to launch in 2023; key specs leaked, tipped to feature 50MP camera, 2K display & more

    Google Pixel Watch users cant charge smartwatch with phone or wireless pad confirms tech giant gcw

    Google Pixel Watch: Users can’t charge smartwatch with phone or wireless pad, confirms tech giant

    Moto E22s launched in India from price to specs know all about latest smartphone under Rs 10000 gcw

    Moto E22s launched in India; from price to specs, know all about latest smartphone under Rs 10,000

    Recent Stories

    This is Bengaluru India s technology capital rains inundate city yellow alert issued gcw

    This is Bengaluru, India's technology capital; rains inundate city, yellow alert issued

    DefExpo 2022 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas to get BrahMos Next-Generation missile

    DefExpo 2022: Light Combat Aircraft Tejas to get lethal BrahMos Next-Generation missile

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan; plans to visit India in January - adt

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan; plans to visit India in January

    Is Katrina Kaif scared of ghosts? Does she believe in spirits? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Katrina Kaif scared of ghosts? Does she believe in spirits? Here's what we know

    ITBP Recruitment 2022 Apply for 40 Head Constable posts know eligibility salary other details gcw

    ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 40 Head Constable posts; know eligibility, salary, other details

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon