Apple likely to launch foldable iPad in 2024, foldable iPhone might be next

One of the most eagerly awaited items from the tech giant, and one for which supporters are impatiently waiting, is a foldable Apple iPhone. Over the past couple of years, the majority of the main smartphone manufacturers across the world have introduced their own versions of foldable smartphones, but Apple hasn't said anything about them. However, according to experts at CCS Insight, a foldable iPad will be released by 2024 and will be the company's first foldable device.

The chief of research at CCS Insight told media that they "believe they will eschew that trend and probably put a toe in the ocean with a foldable iPad." This is not the first time that a rumour has surfaced claiming that Apple is developing a foldable phone larger than the typical iPhone.

An OLED foldable display and PPI between the iPhone and iPad were other ideas put up earlier this year by renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to rumours, Apple and LG are working together to create a foldable OLED display panel with a very thin cover glass.

The forthcoming Apple iPad, according to CCS Insight, may cost $2,500 or less (Rs 2,05,000). According to earlier reports, the corporation is testing foldable goods, but it is still worried about the display and the market for the niche.

Apple wants to make sure that the first foldable iPhone does not represent a step backward from the iPhone's existing design, claims leaker Dylandkt. According to reports, Apple is also worried about whether or not foldable gadgets will continue to be popular in the long term. Apple has a reputation for keeping information about its next products a secret, although many patents have hinted to the company's plans for a foldable iPad and iPhone.

