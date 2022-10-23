Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2022: 5 tips to capture amazing photographs this festival season

    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 3:06 PM IST

    While most phones come with advanced camera features these days, it can be tricky to click that perfect photo – be it a close up of a flaming diya or a brighter shot of the rangoli you draw at your home. Here are 5 tips to capture amazing photos.

    Festival of lights- Diwali is here. The canvas is prepared for taking unforgettable shots with all cities and towns sparkling with lights. Even though most modern smartphones have sophisticated cameras, it might be challenging to get the ideal image, whether it's a close-up of a flame diya or a brighter image of the rangoli you've created at home. Here, we provide some advice on how to make the most of the festive decor in your home.

    Take advantage of night mode

    The Diwali celebrations often start after dusk. Avoid using flash while taking nighttime shots since it washes the colours out of the images. Use your device's night mode instead. The setting has a tendency to brighten the image without removing its original colours. For better-lit photographs, you might wish to enable HDR functionality on your smartphone.

    Adjust shutter speed

    Shutter speed, ISO, and aperture are a crucial trinity for adjusting exposure in photographs. The 'Pro mode' feature, which allows users to manually adjust these settings, is implemented by smartphone manufacturers on phones.

    Set up your frame

    It's important to frame your shot while taking a picture. Adjust the focus on the flame in order to click a blazing diya. Similar to this, it is best to compose the frame first while taking pictures of blazing firecrackers. As much as you can, try to keep your device steady. A tripod can be used for stability if necessary.

    Increase exposure

    To take effective Diwali pictures, experiment with the device's exposure. You may do it manually or with the assistance of third-party applications like Long Exposure Camera 2, which can change it for you automatically.

    Adjust brightness

    The majority of smartphones let you manually adjust brightness when taking pictures. To make the most of the space, make sure it is well illuminated. Particularly during Diwali, it is best to keep the light on the dim side. Once you've taken a picture, you may edit it or add filters.

