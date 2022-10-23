Diwali 2022: 5 tips to capture amazing photographs this festival season

While most phones come with advanced camera features these days, it can be tricky to click that perfect photo – be it a close up of a flaming diya or a brighter shot of the rangoli you draw at your home. Here are 5 tips to capture amazing photos.

Festival of lights- Diwali is here. The canvas is prepared for taking unforgettable shots with all cities and towns sparkling with lights. Even though most modern smartphones have sophisticated cameras, it might be challenging to get the ideal image, whether it's a close-up of a flame diya or a brighter image of the rangoli you've created at home. Here, we provide some advice on how to make the most of the festive decor in your home. Also Read | Diwali 2022: Know do's and don'ts of the auspicious festival

Take advantage of night mode The Diwali celebrations often start after dusk. Avoid using flash while taking nighttime shots since it washes the colours out of the images. Use your device's night mode instead. The setting has a tendency to brighten the image without removing its original colours. For better-lit photographs, you might wish to enable HDR functionality on your smartphone. Adjust shutter speed Shutter speed, ISO, and aperture are a crucial trinity for adjusting exposure in photographs. The 'Pro mode' feature, which allows users to manually adjust these settings, is implemented by smartphone manufacturers on phones.