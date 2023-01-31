Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023

    WWE: The 2023 Royal Rumble pulled off a great show in a long time. While the main event for WrestleMania 39 looks set, as many as seven matches were potentially set up for the Grandest Stage. Check them out.

    wrestling WWE: These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    The Royal Rumble 2023 kicked off the road to WrestleMania 40 on Saturday. The namesake matches set up a couple of matches for the Grandest Stage. However, if taken into consideration minutely, as many as seven contests were set up for the Showcase of Immortals, and we look at them all.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns
    The first and foremost happens to be the winner of the men's RR match, who is all set to take on the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Reigns, for the championship at WM39. At the same time, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has already confirmed that it would be the show's main event.

    ALSO READ: WWE Royal Rumble 2023: The Bloodline implosion to The Rock's no-show - Ranking the highs and lows

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair
    Rhea made history by becoming the first female to win the Rumble by entering at number one. Meanwhile, on Monday, she declared that she would go after Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a rematch from WM36.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    Rey Mysterio vs Dominik
    While Mysterio has moved on from the saga involving his son Dominik joining The Judgement Day, the latter continues to confront the former along with Rhea. At RR, he disrespected the Mysterio again by wearing his mask and tearing it off, indicating a potential clash between the two at WM39.

    ALSO READ: WWE reportedly sold to Public Investment Fund in Saudi Arabia; social media goes berserk

    Bayley vs Becky Lynch
    Bayley has been after Becky since her return from injury last year, while the former's alliance with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (Damage Control) has made things difficult for Becky. After the trio was responsible for her elimination at the Rumble, Becky runs out of patience as the two looks to clash in California.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    Edge vs a Judgement Day member
    Edge returned during the Rumble, only to confront the JD, who also eliminated him from the match. As Finn Balor and Damien Priest took him out in October with a chair shot, payback would be on Edge's mind, with him looking to settle the score with one of the fraction members, especially Balor.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Supporters in split as Stephanie McMahon steps down as CEO post Vince's return

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley
    Lesnar has been targeting Lashley of late, costing him the US Championship on two occasions. While Lashley eliminated him at the Rumble, Lesnar was livid with the same and made it evident that the two to collide at the Grandest Stage.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul
    Rollins was eliminated by Paul during the closing stages of the Rumble, as the former was in a shell shock after the elimination. While Rollins does not take insults lightly, it does set up a feud hereon that could culminate in a match at the Showcase of Immortals.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
