WWE Royal Rumble 2023: The Bloodline implosion to The Rock's no-show - Ranking the highs and lows

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 took place on Sunday morning. While there were numerous surprise and top moments during the event, there were a couple of lows as well, as we rank the highs and lows from this exciting event.

The highly-anticipated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble was held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday morning as the event kicked off the road to WrestleMania 40. The pay-per-view (PPV) is famous for its namesake Royal Rumble event for both genders, which sees 30 men and women compete in individual matches, and the two winners earn a title shot at WrestleMania. The event is also famous for bringing in some surprise entrants into the Rumble, and just like every other edition, this year, too, we saw it all as we analysed and ranked the highs and lows from the PPV.

High: The Bloodline implosion

The Bloodline has been the top fraction in WWE of late. However, fans and critics have long called to end its nearly three-year domination as the champion. And that's precisely what we got to see at the RR. Although Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against former WWE Champion Kevin Owens, it saw its 'Honorary Uce' Sami Zayn betrayed the champ by attacking him with a chair, leading to the Bloodline member laying Zayn out. However, Jey Uso was conspicuous in walking out of the situation, strongly indicating that The Bloodline could be dismantled soon.

Low: The Rock's no-show

WWE Hall of Famer Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was long rumoured to be returning to confront Reigns as the 'Head of the Table' and was tipped to do so at RR. However, that never happened, as it broke the heart of the fans. While it was undoubtedly a low on WWE's part, the management is not to be blamed here, as Reigns had revealed on Saturday that Rockie is not in the best shape for in-ring competition. Also, his busy Hollywood commitments prevented him from getting back in shape on time for the event.

High: Cody Rhodes to make The American Dream come true

Rhodes had been out of action for over six months with a torn shoulder and chest muscle. However, he returned during the Rumble, entering in the last spot and went on to win it, thus sealing his place at the main event of WM in April. As he prepares to take on reigns for the Championship possibly, fans would be eagerly rooting for him to end the latter's dominance and also fulfil The American Dream of his late-great father.

Low: Chelsea Green's immature return

Green had been on the radar for a long time regarding her possible return to WWE, especially after she left Impact Wrestling last month. While she did return during the Rumble, she barely made an impact, as she was instantly eliminated after she stepped into the ring. It's apparent that she is returning as a heel, but making the return look so immature might not be the best thing on WWE's part.

High: Bray Wyatt's reign of horror keeps scaling

Wyatt competed in his first professional match since his return to WWE over a couple of months back. While the match was unique, short and crisp, it did make give a vibe that he is trying to build a scary faction ahead. However, the return of the Fiend could have been even better, despite Wyatt presenting a scary new version of himself.