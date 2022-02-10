  • Facebook
    WWE: Is Bobby Lashley looking to renew his rivalry with John Cena?

    Bobby Lashley is the reigning WWE Champion. One of his fierce WWE rivals happens to be John Cena. He has also hinted at a tag-team run soon.

    WWE: Is Bobby Lashley looking to renew his rivalry with John Cena?
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Reigning WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is currently focused ahead of WrestleMania 38. However, he has seemingly already carved his path as we advance and has identified his upcoming potential rivalry. He is reportedly eyeing to renew his great feud with former 16-time world champion John Cena, despite the latter being a part-timer now.

    Lashley is currently portraying himself as a heel in World Wrestling Entertainment. While he has been eager to continue with the heel role for some time now, he is heavily interested in feuding with Cena again in the future. The last time they rivalled each other was back in 2007 during The Great American Bash pay-per-view (PPV), where Cena retained the WWE Championship.\

    ALSO READ: Did WWE warn Ronda Rousey for her heelish promo to fans on RAW after Royal Rumble?

    “Cena’s always one of those guys where come WrestleMania time. He’s out in his gym doing those 800-pound squats getting ready for it. I know he is. I know he’s doing a lot of stuff with the movies and everything like that, but I know he’s training and looking over the roster and saying, ‘Who can I go over there and do something with?’” Lashley told Bleacher Report.

    “I hope my name is on his list because, of course, I’d like him also. On the same token, I never want to take away from the current roster, the people who are out there banging every week and doing the live events,” added Lashley. He is preparing to defend his title at the Elimination Chamber PPV in the namesake match against five other opponents.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Roman Reigns to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39?

    In the meantime, Lashley is also considering having a tag-team run soon with his partner Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP), eyeing the Tag-Team Championship, a title he is yet to win in WWE. MVP has been missing in-ring action for some time due to his rehab but is to make his return soon. Lashley affirmed that MVP has been training hard of late, and once he makes his return, he will be excited to go after the Tag-Team titles.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
