    Did WWE warn Ronda Rousey for her heelish promo to fans on RAW after Royal Rumble?

    Ronda Rousey is back in WWE. However, after winning the Royal Rumble, she mistreated the fans during her promo on RAW last week. Subsequently, WWE was not impressed by it.

    Team Newsable
    Stamford, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 5:23 PM IST
    Former RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey made her long-awaited return to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) last week. She entered the women’s Royal Rumble event. She won it to earn a Women’s Championship opportunity at WrestleMania, where she will face reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for the title.

    However, last week, Ronda’s promo on the following night’s RAW did not impress the WWE management and officials. Fans noticed that she portrayed a heelish gimmick and trash-talking to the fans. But, that was not what WWE’s creative team had planned. She was supposed to present herself as a babyface, leading to high-ranked WWE officials chatting with her about it.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey win Royal Rumble 2022 to set the ball rolling for WrestleMania 38

    Notably, Ronda has a real grudge against the WWE fans for turning on her during her first run in the company a couple of years back. Renowned pro-wrestling journalist claimed that WWE officials realised Ronda was being rude to the fans, and such an attitude would not bore well with them upon her return. She was asked to portray herself as a babyface, which involves being less heelish.

    Ronda was also asked to let go of her grudge with the fans for now. “I know people who talked to her about certain things. It was explained that you have to let that go because if you’re going to be bitter about that, you’re not going to be a perfect babyface,” added Meltzer while speaking on his show Wrestling Observer Radio.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Roman Reigns to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39?

    As per reports, Ronda will transform into a face soon before turning heel later. While Ronda takes on Charlotte at WM38, she is expected to face current RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WM39. In the meantime, she has also confirmed that she will be featured in WWE’s upcoming video game WWE 2K22.

