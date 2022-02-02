  • Facebook
    WWE: Roman Reigns to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39?

    Roman Reigns will be taking on Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38. However, the former could be in line to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Roman Reigns to face The Rock Dwayne Johnson at WrestleMania 39
    New York, First Published Feb 2, 2022, 7:36 PM IST
    Reigning WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' fate for WrestleMania 38 has already been decided. He will be defending the title against former seven-time world champion Brock Lesnar at the 'Showcase of Immortals' to be held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 3. However, it seems like his opponent for WrestleMania 39 could already be set.

    As per Ringside, people in WWE are already considering putting Reigns against his cousin The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) in the grandest stage, set to be held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 2, 2023. However, nothing definite has been planned, as the consideration is just at its initial stage. Although the match would be considerable, it should not surprise the fans.

    Ever since Reigns has turned heel, he has not spared anyone, even his cousins The Usos (Jimmy and Jey). As a result, fans have wanted The Rock to show up and shut Reigns up for good, besides proving who is the real 'Head of the Table'. Moreover, the clash would be ideal, considering that WrestleMania 39 would be held in Hollywood. At the same time, The Rock is a massive star in the industry, making perfect sense to make his in-ring return in California.

    In the meantime, before Reigns defends his Universal title at WrestleMania 38 against Lesnar, he has another title defence. Interestingly, the match would not be at the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view (PPV) on February 29 at the Jeddah Super Dome but at a live event on March 6 in Quebec, Canada, against former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. However, since it would be a live event and fans awaiting his high-octane clash against Lesnar, it is unlikely WWE will make Reigns drop the title to McIntyre.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2022, 7:36 PM IST
