Attack on minorities an exaggeration in media, such attacks didn't happen: Border Guard Bangladesh Chief

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman on Thursday categorically denied any attacks on minorities in Bangladesh in recent past terming the news an "exaggeration" of media, and that "such attacks on minorities did not happen".

The BGB chief's statement came while addressing a media briefing on the conclusion of 55th Director General level border coordination conference organised here in the national capital between BGB and India's Border Security Force (BSF) from February 17 to February 20.

"The attacks on minority in the recent past, I would say that it is an exaggeration in the media. Such attacks on minorities did not happen," Ashrafuzzaman said while replying to a question linked to the attack on Hindu minorities residing in Bangladesh specifically those near India-Bangladesh International Border coming under the jurisdiction of the BGB.

"The recently held Durga Puja was one of the most peacefully organised Hindu festival. The Law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh were precisely and strictly tasked by the government so that the Hindu community is able to perform this festival. To be more elaborate on this, BGB's jurisdiction is within 8 kms of the International Boundary and within 8 kms we have several puja mandaps where BGB personnel personally provided security... Over all the law and order situation, it was not on minority, it may be some bit of political problem there. But definitely that was not on minority," he said.

The statement from the chief of the border guarding force of Bangladesh is shocking as Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh recently informed in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that "several incidents of desecration and damage to Hindu Temples and deities in Bangladesh have been reported in the past few months."

Singh had also informed the Upper House in November last year that "the government of India has expressed its concerns" about such incidents, including the attack on Puja Mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka, and the theft at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple at Shatkhira during Durga Puja 2024.

The Minister also reiterated India's stance, urging Bangladesh to uphold the protection of life liberty of its citizens, especially minorities. The MoS later informed that the Indian government called upon the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship.

Asked over the infiltration issue after former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, resigned and fled to India, BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary said, "After 5th of August (2024), the forces from both the sides have operationally deployed to stop and curb any kind of infiltration across the border. All over, the infiltration has substantially gone down and this is done with the active help of the BGB. Throughout the crisis and throughout the period, the BGB put shoulder to shoulder with us and helped us maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border."

However, the officials in the BSF said the main agenda of in the meeting from their side was prevention against attack on its personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladesh based criminals and miscreants, joint efforts to prevent trans-border crimes, action against Indian Insurgent Groups (IIGs) in Bangladesh, issues related to border infrastructure, construction of Single Row Fencing (SRF), joint efforts for effective implementation of Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), Confidence Building Measures (CBM) and other miscellaneous activities.

As per the officials, the BGB agenda was prevention of border crimes, border violation into Bangladesh territory by BSF, Indian police, Indian nationals, smugglers and miscreants; killing at border; issues related to border infrastructure within 150 yards of International Border (IB), establishment of Effluent Treatment plant (ETP) for four canals carrying waste water from Agartala to Akhaura, border demarcation, survey and construction of pillars, construction work within 150 yards of IB, river bank protection works and water sharing, location of camps and movement of armed miscreants inside India, effective implementation of CBMP, confidence-building measures and other misc activities.



With a view to maintain the highest level of cordial relation between both the nations, as envisaged by its present top leadership, both the D'sG after detailed discussions on the agenda from both sides decided to settle these issues amicably through continued, constructive and positive engagements at all levels.

They agreed to implement the decisions of the conference at the ground level in true spirit.

On the incidents of attack on BSF personnel by Bangladesh-based trans-border miscreants, both sides agreed to undertake combined efforts to bring down such incidents to an absolute minimum by increasing coordinated patrols especially during late hours of nights to early morning in vulnerable areas and educating border population regarding the sanctity of IB.

Reiterating the need for synergistic efforts to uphold human rights and curb violence on the border, both sides agreed to work together with utmost synergy by enhancing joint patrolling, vigilance, intensifying public awareness program, undertaking appropriate socio-economic development program and sharing of real-time information in order to ensure effective border management without any killing of either side. BSF is already following the non-lethal policy on Indo- Bangladesh border.

Highlighting the importance of Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) in curbing trans-border crimes, human trafficking and illegal crossing, both sides agreed to pursue and share real-time information and investigation reports of traffickers (if any), both sides also assured to remain extra vigilant to curb such crimes and to put all out efforts to make Indo-Bangladesh border crime free. Both sides also agreed to help victims of human trafficking and to facilitate their rescue and fastest rehabilitation as per law of the land.

Both sides appreciated the efforts taken for strengthening mutual cooperation through various agreed-upon events under CBMP. Both sides agreed to continue with all the bilateral engagements like coordinated joint patrolling, games and sports, joint retreat ceremonies and band display goodwill visits.





Both sides expressed their satisfaction over the outcome of the conference and reiterated their commitments to work jointly to maintain peace and tranquillity at the border.

They provisionally agreed to hold the next DG level conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh at a suitable time in the month of July 2025.

After detailed discussions on agenda points, the officials in the BSF said both sides agreed to reach a conclusion and a joint record of discussion was signed.

This highest level talks between Border Security Force India and Border Guard Bangladesh are held twice every year - once each in India and Bangladesh, which facilitates both the border guarding forces to establish robust systems through which co-operation in Border Guarding and Border Management is ensured.

India and Bangladesh share a civilizational and cultural heritage and host of factors that span virtually the entire spectrum of interaction that is possible for neighbors to have. Last coordination conference between both the forces was held at Dhaka (Bangladesh) from 5th to 9th March 2024.

