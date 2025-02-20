CM Yogi pays tribute to stampede and road accident victims, assures support

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rebuked the opposition's allegations regarding Mahakumbh, emphasizing its spiritual significance and the government's role as a facilitator. He criticized the spread of misinformation targeting Sanatan Dharma and the faith of millions of devotees. He also addressed the tragic incidents during the event, assuring support for affected families while condemning politicization.

On the second day of the Budget session in the state assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a sharp and impactful rebuttal to opposition allegations surrounding Mahakumbh. Targeting the Samajwadi Party and other opposition leaders, he underscored his point with a powerful couplet:

"Bada Haseen Hai Inki Zuban Ka Jadu,

Lagakar Ke Aag Baharo Ki Baat Karte Hain.

Jinhone Raat Mai Chun-Chun Ke Bastiyon Ko Loota,

Vahi Naseebo Ke Maaro Ki Baat Karte Hain."

The verse not only highlighted his critique but also added a poetic punch to his address, leaving a strong impression on the assembly.

The Chief Minister emphasized that while the House was engaged in a discussion, over 56.25 crore devotees had already taken a holy dip in the sacred Triveni.

He targeted the opposition, criticizing their attempts to spread baseless claims and misleading videos targeting Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, India's faith, and the Mahakumbh.

He asserted that such actions are not just an attack on Sanatan beliefs but a direct affront to the faith of 56 crore devotees and the spiritual essence of India itself.

He further stated, "The Mahakumbh is not an event tied to any particular party or government but a grand celebration of society." The government's role, he emphasized, is that of a humble facilitator, dedicated to fulfilling its responsibilities with utmost sincerity.

"We see ourselves as servants entrusted with this duty and will discharge it with complete commitment. Our deep reverence for India’s eternal traditions makes it our responsibility to honor and uphold them," he said.

Calling it a privilege for the government to be associated with the Mahakumbh of the century, the Chief Minister highlighted how, despite all negative propaganda, the nation and the world embraced the event, elevating it to unprecedented success.

Responding to opposition members Dr RK Patel, Sangram Singh Yadav, and Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona,’ Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath firmly stated that he is fully aware of his responsibilities.

Expressing deep sorrow, he paid tribute to the devotees who lost their lives in the January 29 stampede, as well as those who were victims of road accidents while travelling to and from Mahasnan in Sonbhadra, Aligarh and other places during Prayagraj Kumbh.

He assured the House that the government would stand firmly with the affected families and extend all possible assistance. However, he questioned the ethics of politicizing such tragic incidents.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged Assembly member Manoj Pandey for bringing up the issue of misinformation. He pointed out how deliberate attempts were made to spread rumors by falsely linking accidents in Cairo, Nepal, Jharkhand, and other places to Mahakumbh and Jhunsi, questioning the motives of those responsible for such misleading narratives.

Taking a jibe at the Leader of the Opposition, CM Yogi recited a Shayari and remarked, “This is not Urdu, but Hindi.” He reminded the House that when regional dialects of Uttar Pradesh were given recognition, the Leader of the Opposition had opposed it. “Opposing every good initiative is part of the Samajwadi tradition,” he remarked.

He reaffirmed that Hindi remains the primary language of the House and has not been removed. Instead, members have been free to speak in their native dialects—Bhojpuri, Braj, Awadhi, and Bundelkhandi—all of which use the Devanagari script. “This is not an imposition, but a convenience,” he clarified, emphasizing that every decision was made within the constitutional framework. He urged the opposition to welcome this progressive step with a positive outlook rather than resisting change.

Addressing the Leader of the Opposition directly, CM Yogi quipped, “I do not mock your opposition because I understand your habit.” In a sharp remark, he added, “It is widely believed that today’s Samajwadi betray the very system that sustains them.”

Latest Videos