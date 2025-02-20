Champions Trophy, AFG vs SA Preview: Afghanistan target strong campaign, Proteas look to bury 'chokers' tag

Debutants Afghanistan will look to extend their remarkable rise in white-ball cricket, while South Africa will once again strive to shed their 'chokers' tag when the two sides begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in Karachi on Friday.

Debutants Afghanistan will look to extend their remarkable rise in white-ball cricket, while South Africa will once again strive to shed their 'chokers' tag when the two sides begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in Karachi on Friday.

The Proteas, despite their rich cricketing history, have secured only one ICC men's senior title—the inaugural Champions Trophy in 1998, then known as the Knockout Trophy. Over the years, they have produced some of the world's finest limited-overs cricketers but have often faltered on big occasions.

AFG vs SA: Proteas' squad strength and injury concerns

This time, South Africa enter the tournament with a well-rounded squad featuring a powerful batting lineup. Skipper Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram form a solid top order, while the explosive trio of Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, and Tristan Stubbs bring firepower to the middle and lower order.

However, the Proteas face a major setback in their bowling attack, with key pacers Anrich Nortje, Nandre Burger, and Gerald Coetzee ruled out due to injuries.

Renowned for his pace, aggression, and knack for delivering breakthroughs at crucial moments, Kagiso Rabada will be South Africa's key weapon in both the powerplay and death overs.

Marco Jansen will also be expected to make a significant impact, with his ability to build pressure and produce game-changing spells proving crucial.

Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi will be eager to regain his rhythm and confidence after a disappointing performance in the recent tri-series.

In the spin department, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi will play vital roles in providing control and taking wickets in the middle overs.

South Africa’s recent ODI record has been far from ideal—since the 2023 ODI World Cup, they have won just four of their 14 matches and enter the tournament on a six-match losing streak.

However, it’s worth noting that they were unable to field a full-strength squad in any of these games due to various factors.

Afghanistan's meteoric rise in white-ball cricket

Placed in a group alongside an out-of-form England, an injury-hit Australia, and Afghanistan, South Africa have a strong chance of making it to the knockout stage. However, the Afghans could be a potential stumbling block.

The war-torn nation has rapidly risen as a formidable force in world cricket, emerging as strong semifinal contenders.

Their recent performances in ICC events have been nothing short of impressive, including dominant victories over England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI World Cup, followed by a semifinal finish in last year’s T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan have repeatedly shown that they are no longer just underdogs but a team capable of taking down the best.

Since the ODI World Cup, they have won four of their five bilateral series, including a series win over South Africa in the UAE.

As expected, their biggest strength remains their potent spin attack, led by the ever-reliable Rashid Khan, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, and the left-arm duo of Noor Ahmad and Nangeyalia Kharote.

Afghanistan will play all three of their group matches in Pakistan, where spin is expected to play a decisive role.

Among their pacers, Azmatullah Omarzai has been instrumental in their ODI success, using his ability to swing the new ball to provide an edge in the powerplay.

Fazalhaq Farooqi will also be a key asset, offering early breakthroughs and valuable variations in the death overs.

In the batting lineup, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran will once again be relied upon to provide a strong start at the top.

However, Afghanistan's biggest concern remains their middle order, which has struggled with consistency. Their inability to maintain momentum has been a recurring issue, and addressing it will be crucial to their chances of making a deep run in the tournament.

Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran.

Match starts 2:30pm IST.

Latest Videos