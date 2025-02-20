Eminem Concert in India: Rap legend to perform in Mumbai on June 03; read more details

Eminem will perform in India for the first time. Reddit reports that the rap superstar will perform in Mumbai on June 3, 2025. Desi fans are going crazy on social media about the reported dates and places, even though the rapper and event organisers have not confirmed them..

Eminem will perform in India for the first time. Reddit reports that the rap superstar will perform in Mumbai on June 3, 2025. Desi fans are going wild on social media about the reported dates and places, even though the rapper and event organisers have not confirmed them.

The rapper and event producers have not confirmed the dates and places, but desi fans are ecstatic on social media. Eminem's India debut has been anticipated for decades.

Details of his Mumbai concert are awaited.

PLEASE I GOTTA GO. I HAVE TO GO. I NEED HIM 😶 — TheDiscoStrangler (@DeJos1006) February 20, 2025

In India, the Lose Yourself singer is adored for his energetic stage presence and chart-topping songs. Fans swarmed social media with enthusiasm after his Mumbai performance announcement.

According to his leaked schedule, Eminem's Asia tour will begin in Tokyo on May 20 and finish in Mumbai on June 3. He'll perform in Seoul.

The rapper will perform in Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Sydney, and Melbourne in 2025.

Gang Flow reports that Eminem's tour would include songs from his recent album, Relapse Reloaded, as well as oldies. Fans may also expect high-energy performances, cutting-edge graphics, and surprise guests.

Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is a legendary rapper. He has ruled hip-hop for almost two decades with his razor-sharp lyrics, rapid-fire delivery, and emotional depth.

According to india’s Music Festivals, Eminem will perform on June 3 in Mumbai, India. 🇮🇳 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/2jkPNXt1lA — Sona (@SonaShady8) February 20, 2025

The Slim Shady LP (1999) and singles like My Name Is, Stan, and Without Me made the rapper famous worldwide.

His Oscar-winning 8 Mile song Lose Yourself is still a classic. Love the Way You Lie (with Rihanna), Not Afraid, and Rap God (record-breaking speed) are more successes.

