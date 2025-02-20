iPhone 16e launched: Why did Apple retire iPhone SE, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus?

With the launch of the iPhone 16e in India, Apple has discontinued the iPhone SE, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus on its official website. These older models are still available on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.

As Apple launched the iPhone 16e in India on Wednesday, completing the iPhone 16 family of phones, the company discontinued a few older models. The iPhone SE, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus were no longer available on the Apple website at the time the story was written. As a result, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are presently the only models available for purchase on the official Apple website, along with the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16e (after February 28). With the release of the iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 15 Pro models were once again discontinued.

Notably, the iPhone SE 3, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus are still available for purchase on e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Amazon, indicating that they have not been completely discontinued. The only thing that has ended is their availability on the Apple website.

Given that the new iPhone 16e, which we anticipated would be referred to as the iPhone SE 4, is more expensive than all of the discontinued devices, the strategy is intriguing. The initial price of the iPhone 16e in India was Rs 59,900. Whereas, the iPhone SE 3 sells for around Rs 47,900 in India, the iPhone 14 at around Rs 53,999, and the iPhone 14 Plus for about Rs 69,900 (which is the same as the iPhone 16e’s 256GB model’s price).

This also means that if you are buying off the official Apple stores (online or offline) and you want an iPhone with a larger display than 6.1-inch, you will have to go for either the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 16 Plus or the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16e specifications

A 6.1-inch OLED, which is a significant improvement over the 4.7-inch LCD on the iPhone SE 3, a FaceID button instead of an iPhone SE-like Touch ID button, an Action button resembling the iPhone 16 in place of the mute toggle, and a USB-C port in place of the lightning port are just a few of the major upgrades that the iPhone 16e boasts. It is powered by Apple's most recent A18 chip, which is the same processor found in the iPhone 16 series, and the 6-core CPU in the A18 is reportedly 80% faster than the A13 Bionic, which powers the iPhone11.

The camera system on the iPhone 16e has also been significantly improved. Now, the phone has a 48-megapixel Fusion camera on the back with capability for two telephoto zooms. Features like HDR, Night mode, and Portrait mode are supported with the camera. Its 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera, which supports 4K at 60 frames per second and Dolby Vision video recording, is used for selfies. The precise battery life of the iPhone 16e has not been revealed, as is the case with the majority of Apple products; nonetheless, the company says that it can play videos for up to 26 hours.

