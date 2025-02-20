'I'm working on it': KKR's Ramandeep Singh eyes bigger role in IPL 2025

Ramandeep Singh was part of KKR team that won the IPL 2024 and is looking to take up new role in the upcoming season.

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) all-rounder from their title-winning Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, Ramandeep Singh has set his sights on making a mark in the 18th edition of the tournament, this time as a bowler. In a heartfelt conversation on Knight Live Adda, the promising all-rounder - who made his debut for India in November 2024 - opened up about his journey and aspirations, as per a release from KKR.

Fresh from an impressive showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scalped 5 wickets at an economy rate of 8.10 in the seven matches that he played for Punjab, Ramandeep is eager to showcase his bowling prowess alongside his batting capabilities.

Also read: Is MS Dhoni retiring after IPL 2025? Ex-CSK captain drops a BIG hint about his future plans

"The conversation from IPL 2024 was that coaching staff have the same expectations from my bowling as they had from my batting. A couple of impactful overs in the middle of the bowling innings will be very important for the team. So, I am working on the same. I want to win games as a bowler," shared the 27-year-old all-rounder, as quoted from a release by KKR.

His retention by KKR in the mega auction speaks volumes about the faith the franchise has placed in his abilities. Building on his IPL 2024 performance, where he scored 125 runs at a strike rate of 201.61, Ramandeep proved his worth as an aggressive batter in the middle order for the defending champions. This performance put him in the reckoning for a Team India debut, which eventually came during India's T20I series against South Africa at the end of 2024.

"I am extremely grateful to have made my debut for India. I have worked hard to reach this position in my career, and now, I am reaping the fruits of my hard work. It is a dream come true to get retained in a mega auction. Looking forward, my attempt will be to give my 100% to the team once again," he said, while talking about his breakthrough in IPL 2024.

Also read: IPL 2025: Sanju Samson hopes MS Dhoni continues IPL career, says 'thoda aur bhaiya'

The Punjab-born cricketer's connection with Eden Gardens and its passionate fans runs deep. "We have the most wonderful fans at the Eden Gardens. Their support and their chants ensure that I have a very special connection with the them. I am looking forward to entertaining the fans and making them proud once again," he expressed.

As KKR prepares to kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home on March 22, Ramandeep's evolution as a dual-threat player could prove crucial to the team's aspirations to retain the trophy.

Latest Videos