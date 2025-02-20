'I'm working on it': KKR's Ramandeep Singh eyes bigger role in IPL 2025

Ramandeep Singh was part of KKR team that won the IPL 2024 and is looking to take up new role in the upcoming season. 

Im working on it: KKR's Ramandeep Singh eyes bigger role in IPL 2025 HRD
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 20, 2025, 2:17 PM IST

 Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) all-rounder from their title-winning Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, Ramandeep Singh has set his sights on making a mark in the 18th edition of the tournament, this time as a bowler. In a heartfelt conversation on Knight Live Adda, the promising all-rounder - who made his debut for India in November 2024 - opened up about his journey and aspirations, as per a release from KKR.

Fresh from an impressive showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scalped 5 wickets at an economy rate of 8.10 in the seven matches that he played for Punjab, Ramandeep is eager to showcase his bowling prowess alongside his batting capabilities.

Also read: Is MS Dhoni retiring after IPL 2025? Ex-CSK captain drops a BIG hint about his future plans

"The conversation from IPL 2024 was that coaching staff have the same expectations from my bowling as they had from my batting. A couple of impactful overs in the middle of the bowling innings will be very important for the team. So, I am working on the same. I want to win games as a bowler," shared the 27-year-old all-rounder, as quoted from a release by KKR.

His retention by KKR in the mega auction speaks volumes about the faith the franchise has placed in his abilities. Building on his IPL 2024 performance, where he scored 125 runs at a strike rate of 201.61, Ramandeep proved his worth as an aggressive batter in the middle order for the defending champions. This performance put him in the reckoning for a Team India debut, which eventually came during India's T20I series against South Africa at the end of 2024.

"I am extremely grateful to have made my debut for India. I have worked hard to reach this position in my career, and now, I am reaping the fruits of my hard work. It is a dream come true to get retained in a mega auction. Looking forward, my attempt will be to give my 100% to the team once again," he said, while talking about his breakthrough in IPL 2024.

Also read: IPL 2025: Sanju Samson hopes MS Dhoni continues IPL career, says 'thoda aur bhaiya'

The Punjab-born cricketer's connection with Eden Gardens and its passionate fans runs deep. "We have the most wonderful fans at the Eden Gardens. Their support and their chants ensure that I have a very special connection with the them. I am looking forward to entertaining the fans and making them proud once again," he expressed.

As KKR prepares to kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home on March 22, Ramandeep's evolution as a dual-threat player could prove crucial to the team's aspirations to retain the trophy.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy, AFG vs SA Preview: Afghanistan target strong campaign, Proteas look to bury 'chokers' tag snt

Champions Trophy, AFG vs SA Preview: Afghanistan target strong campaign, Proteas look to bury 'chokers' tag

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN: Cricket fans perform havan in Varanasi for India's victory (WATCH) snt

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN: Cricket fans perform havan in Varanasi for India's victory (WATCH)

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson hopes MS Dhoni continues IPL career, says 'thoda aur bhaiya' snt

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson hopes MS Dhoni continues IPL career, says 'thoda aur bhaiya'

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN: Shami opens up on 'tough' comeback from injury, reveals what motivated him snt

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN: Shami opens up on 'tough' comeback from injury, reveals what motivated him

football Messi too hot for Sporting KC in sub-zero Champions Cup clash; WATCH Inter Miami star's 'ice-cold' goal snt

Messi too hot for Sporting KC in sub-zero Champions Cup clash; WATCH Inter Miami star's 'ice-cold' goal

Recent Stories

Cops crack down on misinformation around Maha Kumbh; many accounts booked for videos, including from Pakistan dmn

Cops crack down on misinformation around Maha Kumbh; many accounts booked for videos, including from Pakistan

Rekha Gupta: Know 10 Interesting Facts about Chief Minister of Delhi RBA

Rekha Gupta: Know 10 Interesting Facts about Chief Minister of Delhi

Is Parvesh Verma Delhi's new Deputy CM or just Cabinet Minister? Oath-ceremony sparks confusion ddr

Is Parvesh Verma Delhi's new Deputy CM or just Cabinet Minister? Oath-ceremony sparks confusion (WATCH)

On CCTV, woman drags terrified 8-yr-old boy out of lift, assaults him after he objects to dog's entry (WATCH) shk

On CCTV, woman drags terrified 8-yr-old boy out of lift, assaults him after he objects to dog's entry (WATCH)

iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE 3: What sets them apart? 5 crucial upgrades you should know gcw

iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE 3: What sets them apart? 5 crucial upgrades you should know

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Video Icon
Kapoor Family Shines at Aadar Jain's MEHENDI! Kareena and Neetu Kapoor Join Celebration | Watch

Kapoor Family Shines at Aadar Jain's MEHENDI! Kareena and Neetu Kapoor Join Celebration | Watch

Video Icon
'A Dictator Without Elections': Trump Lashes Out at Ukrainian President | WATCH

'A Dictator Without Elections': Trump Lashes Out at Ukrainian President | WATCH

Video Icon