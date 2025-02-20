IND vs PAK: Massive blow for Pakistan! Fakhar Zaman ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 with back injury

Fakhar Zaman sustained an injury on his back during his fielding effort in the first over of the Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand in Karachi.

Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 3:37 PM IST

Ahead of their highly volatile Champions Trophy 202 clash against India, Pakistan have been hit with a massive blow. The opener Fakhar Zaman has been officially ruled out of the marquee event due to injury, as confirmed by himself. 

Fakhar Zaman sustained an injury on his back during his fielding effort in the first over of the Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand in Karachi. He walked off the field and Kamran Ghulam came in as a substitute player. However, Zaman walked in to bat at No.4 in Pakistan’s 321-run chase. The left-handed opener appeared to be in discomfort as he called for help from the physio. However, Zaman scored 24 runs off 41 balls and formed a 47-run partnership for the third wicket. 

A day after Pakistan's defeat to New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener, the reports emerged that Fakhar Zaman is likely to be ruled out of the tournament. This development was confirmed by the Pakistan opener. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Zaman stated that he was grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament and will be cheering for his team in remaining matches. He asserted that he would make a stronger comeback from the injury setback. 

“Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride.” Fakhar Zaman wrote. 

“Unfortunately I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home. This is only just the beginning, the comeback will be stronger than the setback. Pakistan Zindabad," he added. 

Fakhar Zaman’s official update 

Pakistan has already been hit with a massive blow as rising opener Saim Ayub was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to ankle injury he sustained during the second Test against South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town last month.

Interestingly, Fakhar Zaman was added to the squad as a replacement for Saim Ayub for the Champions Trophy 2025. Zaman was in good form in the ODI tri-series, where he amassed 135 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 45 in matches.

