The World Padel League (WPL) is set to return with its biggest edition in Mumbai from August 12-16, 2026. The league will feature six franchise teams and 36 elite international players competing at the iconic Dome, SVP Stadium.

Fueling the wave of padel's remarkable growth in India, the World Padel League (WPL) is set to return with its biggest edition to the iconic Dome, SVP Stadium, Mumbai, from August 12-16, 2026. Licensed and managed by Iconik Sports and Events Ltd., the league enters a new phase of growth with a larger venue, six franchise teams and an elite international player line-up, reaffirming its position as India's leading franchise-based professional padel league, according to a press release by WPL.

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Season 4 will feature 36 of the world's leading padel players representing five countries, including Spain, Argentina, and Brazil, competing across six franchises in the league's fast-paced team format.

Franchise Line-up

The franchises include Vedanta Leopards, owned by Vedanta Group; Khan Tigers, owned by Sohail Khan Entertainment; Panorama Panthers, owned by Panorama Studios; Aussie Mavericks Jaguars, owned by Amit Sahni, Kewal Kalra and Pankaj Singha; Game Changers Lions, owned by Game Changers FZCO; and VB Realty Cheetahs, owned by Vashu Bhagnani.

Driving Padel's Popularity in India

Building on the success of its previous three editions, the World Padel League has played a significant role in bringing world-class padel to Indian audiences through its unique franchise-based format. As the sport gathers pace across the country, the league continues to provide a platform for elite international competition while helping build greater awareness, accessibility, and excitement around padel in India.

Mahesh Bhupathi on League's Growth

Speaking ahead of Season 4, Mahesh Bhupathi, Co-Founder, World Padel League, said, "Every season of the World Padel League has reinforced padel's growing momentum in India. What began as a bold vision has grown into a league that brings together the world's best players, leading brands, passionate fans and a rapidly expanding sporting community. India is fast becoming one of padel's most exciting growth stories globally, and it's gratifying to see WPL helping shape that journey."

Padel Market's Unprecedented Growth

The current edition of the league comes at a time when padel is witnessing unprecedented momentum across the country. According to the India Padel Report 2026 by Hudle and CAA Portas, India's padel market is projected to grow from US$25-30 million to US$250-300 million by 2036, while the player base surged from just 500-1,000 players in 2022 to nearly 100,000 in 2025.

As India's padel ecosystem continues to expand, the World Padel League remains committed to accelerating the sport's growth by bringing global stars to Indian shores, inspiring greater participation and strengthening the country's position on the international padel map. With a bigger venue, an elite international field and the continued backing of leading corporate and entertainment brands, Season 4 is poised to be the league's biggest and most impactful edition yet.

Player Roster and Tickets

The complete player roster, fixtures and tournament schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, adding to the excitement ahead of the league's return to Mumbai. Tickets are now live on BookMyShow. Fans can witness all the action live from August 12-16, 2026, at the Dome, SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

(ANI)