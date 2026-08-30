Sri Lanka is set to lose the hosting rights for the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy in 2027 due to government interference in its cricket board. India has emerged as the likely new host for the six-team ICC event, a decision pending confirmation.

The inaugural Women's Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in February 2027, is set to be moved out of Sri Lanka, with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) likely to lose its hosting rights, according to Cricinfo. The six-team tournament will be staged at another venue during the same window, with India emerging as the likely hosts. The new host is expected to be confirmed at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting in October.

Why Sri Lanka Lost Hosting Rights

Sri Lanka have lost the hosting rights after concerns over government interference in the country's cricket administration, according to the Cricinfo report. The tournament was set to be Sri Lanka's second ICC event in a year after co-hosting the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year.

SLC is currently being run by an interim body, the Transformation Committee, appointed by the Sri Lankan government to oversee major reforms, including changes to the board's constitution. The ICC does not recognise cricket boards run by politically appointed administrations, and representatives from SLC have not attended ICC Board meetings since the Transformation Committee was established.

Impact on Sri Lanka's Qualification

The Champions Trophy features the top six teams in the ICC rankings, and Sri Lanka are currently seventh. Australia, England, India, New Zealand and South Africa occupy the top five spots, while the West Indies are sixth. The change of venue could have a major impact on Sri Lanka, who qualified for the tournament solely because they were originally set to host it.

A Recurring Issue for SLC

Notably, this marks the second time in three years that Sri Lanka have been stripped of hosting an ICC event. In 2023, the 2024 Men's Under-19 World Cup was also taken away from Sri Lanka over similar concerns and subsequently relocated to South Africa. (ANI)