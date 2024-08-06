Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vinesh Phogat creates history at Paris Games 2024, becomes 1st Indian woman wrestler to reach Olympic final

    In a historic moment for Indian wrestling, Vinesh Phogat (50kg) secured her place in the final of the Paris Olympics 2024, becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to achieve this feat on Tuesday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 10:59 PM IST

    In a historic moment for Indian wrestling, Vinesh Phogat (50kg) secured her place in the final of the Paris Olympics 2024, becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to achieve this feat on Tuesday. With a commanding 5-0 victory over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, Vinesh guaranteed herself at least a silver medal.

    The semifinal match saw a cautious start from both athletes, but Vinesh managed to get on the scoreboard first due to a passivity clock on Lopez, earning a technical point. The Indian wrestler maintained her lead, ending the first period with a score of 1-0.

    In the second period, Vinesh showcased her dominance, adding four more points to her tally, securing a decisive win and sealing her spot in the final.

    Vinesh's journey to the semifinals was marked by exceptional performances, including a victory over reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan and a win against Ukraine's eighth seed Oksana Livach.

    This achievement marks a significant milestone for Vinesh, who previously faced quarter-final exits in the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 editions.

