Winter blood pressure management: 7 Tips to keep it under control

Lifestyle
Yoga, especially breathing exercises, can be beneficial in lowering blood pressure during winter.
Stress contributes to high blood pressure. Engage in relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or mindfulness.
Excessive salt intake increases blood pressure. Watch out for high sodium in comfort foods like soups and stews during winter.
A balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy can help lower blood pressure.
Excessive alcohol consumption can raise blood pressure. Moderating alcohol intake, especially during winter, is advisable.
You may not feel as thirsty in winter, but staying hydrated is crucial. Dehydration can constrict blood vessels, increasing blood pressure.
Ensure 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night and maintain a consistent sleep schedule, even during winter.
If you're overweight, even a small amount of weight loss can positively impact your blood pressure.
Avoiding cold drinks can help lower blood pressure.
It's harder to stay active in winter, but regular physical activity is crucial for managing blood pressure.