Winter blood pressure management: 7 Tips to keep it under control

Yoga

Yoga, especially breathing exercises, can be beneficial in lowering blood pressure during winter.

Stress Management

Stress contributes to high blood pressure. Engage in relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or mindfulness.

Salt Intake

Excessive salt intake increases blood pressure. Watch out for high sodium in comfort foods like soups and stews during winter.

Balanced Diet

A balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy can help lower blood pressure.

Alcohol Consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption can raise blood pressure. Moderating alcohol intake, especially during winter, is advisable.

Hydration

You may not feel as thirsty in winter, but staying hydrated is crucial. Dehydration can constrict blood vessels, increasing blood pressure.

Sleep

Ensure 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night and maintain a consistent sleep schedule, even during winter.

Weight Loss

If you're overweight, even a small amount of weight loss can positively impact your blood pressure.

Cold Drinks

Avoiding cold drinks can help lower blood pressure.

Exercise

It's harder to stay active in winter, but regular physical activity is crucial for managing blood pressure.

