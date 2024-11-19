Entertainment

Sushmita Sen net worth: Know assets, income and more about actress

Image credits: Instagram

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, is renowned for her iconic roles in films like Main Hoon Na and Aarya, earning critical acclaim and widespread admiration.

 

Image credits: pinterest

Net Worth

Sushmita Sen’s estimated net worth is around Rs 95.9 crores, reflecting her successful acting career and entrepreneurial ventures over the years.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Luxurious Properties

The actress offers fans glimpses of her luxurious Versova, Mumbai residence, showcasing an elegant lifestyle filled with contemporary style and comfort through her Instagram posts.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Luxurious Car Collection

Sushmita owns an impressive range of luxury cars, including a BMW 7 Series, Audi Q7, and Lexus LX 470, each representing elegance and performance.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Brand Endorsements

Sushmita charges Rs 1.5 crore per brand endorsement, with her successful career in films and advertising boosting her wealth and making her a prominent figure.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One