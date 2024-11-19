Sushmita Sen net worth: Know assets, income and more about actress

Entertainment
Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, is renowned for her iconic roles in films like Main Hoon Na and Aarya, earning critical acclaim and widespread admiration.
Sushmita Sen’s estimated net worth is around Rs 95.9 crores, reflecting her successful acting career and entrepreneurial ventures over the years.
The actress offers fans glimpses of her luxurious Versova, Mumbai residence, showcasing an elegant lifestyle filled with contemporary style and comfort through her Instagram posts.
Sushmita owns an impressive range of luxury cars, including a BMW 7 Series, Audi Q7, and Lexus LX 470, each representing elegance and performance.
Sushmita charges Rs 1.5 crore per brand endorsement, with her successful career in films and advertising boosting her wealth and making her a prominent figure.