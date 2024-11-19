HORRIFYING! UK woman's 'botched' tattoo during Turkey holiday almost costs her leg, sends warning message

Kirsty Griffiths, a 34-year-old UK woman, paid 130 pounds for a flower design on her right ankle while vacationing in Turkey last month, but within 48 hours, she was battling a life-threatening infection.

(Image for representation purpose only; Credit: Getty Images)

A mother of five has issued a stark warning to those seeking tattoos, after a botched procedure while on holiday almost led to the amputation of her leg. Kirsty Griffiths, a 34-year-old UK woman, paid 130 pounds for a flower design on her right ankle while vacationing in Turkey last month, but within 48 hours, she was battling a life-threatening infection.

Griffiths developed cellulitis, a severe bacterial infection that can spread quickly to other parts of the body. The infection spread from her ankle to her stomach and gallbladder, putting her life at risk. Doctors told her that if the infection continued to worsen, she may need to have her foot amputated.

Also read: ATTENTION Ladies ! Avoid fillers in this facial area or risk 'alien' look, cosmetic expert warns (WATCH)

"Two different surgeons came to visit me and one said if this doesn't clear up I might have to have my foot amputated. I was crying and screaming every night in pain. It was morphine drip after morphine drip and I could still feel the pain through the painkillers," she was quoted as saying in a DailyMail report.

Fortunately, after four days of intense antibiotic treatment in the hospital, Griffiths' infection began to clear up. However, the damage was done: her tattoo, once a beautiful floral design, became scabbed, black, and still painful.

"'I can't sleep through the night [at the moment] as I'm in that much pain and I can't put any weight on it," she added.

Griffiths suspects that the tattoo artist may have caused the infection by placing the needle too deep. Recalling her experience, she said she began to feel lightheaded and nauseous during the procedure and had to ask the artist to stop multiple times due to the unbearable pain. However, she didn’t realize at the time that the artist might have been going in too deep with the needle.

"[In the appointment, the tattoo artist] did the outline first. But when he was just about to finish that bit I started feeling dizzy and like I was going to pass out. I told him I didn't feel well and I got up. I couldn't see anything and I threw up. He [the tattoo artist] said it was because of my blood sugars and at this point I thought it might be," she recalled.

"I had never experienced this in my life before. To begin with the pain was okay but it started to get more painful. It was the kind of pain that made you feel sick. I couldn't bear it so I kept asking him to stop so I could breathe. I didn't realise he was going in too far with the needle and causing the pain. It looked really nice when he first did it and I didn't think anything of it. I thought it just must be painful because it was on my ankle," she added.

Griffiths mentioned that she took her children to a Halloween party that evening and didn’t think anything of it at the time. However, the next morning, she woke up to find that her leg was twice the size of the other one. "It was red raw and looked like there were blisters on my tattoo. There was fluid behind it which was the infection," she said.

She flew back to the UK in agony, where tests confirmed the cellulitis diagnosis at Whiston Hospital in Merseyside.

"I feel stupid because usually when I go to Turkey I always go to the people I know to get tattoos and it was always fine. I didn't do my research or background checks on this person as I thought they were safe," she said.

Griffiths is now urging others considering tattoos on holiday to thoroughly research their chosen artist and the hygiene standards of the studio beforehand.

"I would say to others thinking of getting a tattoo done abroad, you need to do your research and look into the person you've chosen to do the job. I wonder how many other people have been left like this. It's put me off getting tattoos all together," she urged.

The tattoo studio in Turkey denied responsibility, claiming that Griffiths wore socks after her appointment, which they suggested could have caused the infection. A representative from the studio also stated that all tools used during the session were sterilized and that Griffiths had been asked multiple times if she was feeling okay during the procedure.

What is cellulitis and how to prevent it?

Cellulitis is a bacterial skin infection that affects the deeper layers of the skin, often resulting in redness, swelling, and pain in the affected area. It typically occurs when bacteria, such as Streptococcus or Staphylococcus, enter the skin through a cut, wound, or other breaks in the skin.

Common symptoms of cellulitis include redness, swelling, warmth, and tenderness in the affected area, along with fever and chills in more severe cases. If left untreated, cellulitis can spread quickly, leading to complications like sepsis, which can be life-threatening. Prompt medical attention is essential for preventing the infection from worsening.

Also read: Biohacker Bryan Johnson's 'age-defying' treatment goes horribly wrong; shocking selfie shows extreme swelling

To prevent cellulitis, it's important to maintain good hygiene and take steps to protect the skin from injury. Keeping cuts, wounds, and scrapes clean and covered with sterile bandages can help reduce the risk of infection. Additionally, individuals with conditions that compromise the immune system or poor circulation, such as diabetes, should be particularly vigilant in caring for their skin.

Regularly moisturizing dry skin and seeking treatment for conditions like athlete’s foot or insect bites can also help prevent skin breaks. If you suspect cellulitis, it's crucial to seek medical attention immediately, as early treatment with antibiotics can effectively manage the infection and reduce the risk of serious complications.

Latest Videos