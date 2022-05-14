Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thomas Cup 2022: "Hope this gives further impetus to badminton" - Gopichand after India reaches maiden final

    India created history by reaching the final of the Thomas Cup 2022 badminton tournament. Pullela Gopichand was delighted following the same and termed it a turning point for Indian badminton.

    Thomas Cup 2022: Hope this gives further impetus to badminton - Pullela Gopichand after India reaches maiden final-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Nonthaburi, First Published May 14, 2022, 12:05 AM IST

    It was a historic day on Friday for Indian badminton. India reached the final of the 2022 Thomas Cup for the first time in the prestigious tournament's 73-year history. HS Prannoy came up with a superb performance in the decisive semi-final game, as he trounced Rasmus Gemke of Denmark to seal India's historical fate. Meanwhile, Badminton Association of India's (BAI's) Chief National Coach and Vice President, Pullela Gopichand, was simply ecstatic by the achievement of his boys. At the same time, he feels that this could be the turning point in the history of Indian badminton.

    Speaking to Asianet following India's historical achievement, Gopichand stated, "I am thrilled that the boys have reached the Thomas Cup finals for the first time ever. They all showed tremendous character and fighting spirit in each encounter and never gave up. I hope this gives further impetus to badminton in the country. I am obviously very proud of their achievement, as is the entire country."

    ALSO READ: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy complains of broken rackets; Hyderabad Airport blames CISF

    Being held at the Impact Arena in Nonthaburi, Thailand, the semis on Friday began on a nervy note for India, with Lakshya Sen losing to Viktor Axelsen in straight sets (13-21, 13-21) in a 49-minute contest. In the next game, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulled one back for India, winning against Kim Astrup and Mathias Christiansen 21-18, 21-23, 22-20, as the match lasted an hour and 18 minutes.

    In the third game, India claimed the lead, as Kidambi Srikanth defeated Anders Antonsen 21-18, 12-21, 21-15 in an engaging contest for an hour and 20 minutes. However, Denmark squared things back with Anders Skaarup Rasmussen and Frederik SoGaard defeating Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala in straight sets (14-21, 13-21) of the doubles tie within 39 minutes. Nevertheless, Prannoy held his nerves for an hour and 13 minutes to see past Gemke 13-21, 21-9, 21-12, as India etched its name in the history books.

    Last Updated May 14, 2022, 12:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Jonny Bairstow-Liam Livingstone powered Punjab topples Bangalore, social media divested-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Bairstow-Livingstone powered Punjab topples Bangalore, social media divested

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli engages in 2 intense workout sessions, Anushka Sharma calls him hottie-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli engages in 2 intense workout sessions, Anushka Sharma calls him 'hottie'

    tennis Italian Open 2022: 1st in the last 4! Zverev sees off Garin to seal semi-finals berth snt

    Italian Open 2022: 1st in the last 4! Zverev sees off Garin to seal semi-finals berth

    football No Ronaldo, Mane in Premier League's Player of the Season shortlist irks fans snt

    No Ronaldo, Mane in Premier League's Player of the Season shortlist irks fans

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan finds surprise workout partner, PBKS Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta joins him-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan finds surprise workout partner, PBKS owner Preity Zinta joins him

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Jonny Bairstow-Liam Livingstone powered Punjab topples Bangalore, social media divested-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Bairstow-Livingstone powered Punjab topples Bangalore, social media divested

    Wagatha Christie trial updates Decoding Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy's courtroom fashion snt

    Wagatha Christie trial: Decoding Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy's courtroom fashion

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli engages in 2 intense workout sessions, Anushka Sharma calls him hottie-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli engages in 2 intense workout sessions, Anushka Sharma calls him 'hottie'

    Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's death: The late UAE President's net worth and more snt

    Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's death: The late UAE President's net worth and more

    Friday the 13th: 9 best horror movies to watch on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video this weekend RBA

    Friday the 13th: 9 best horror movies to watch on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video this weekend

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon