Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy complains of broken rackets; Hyderabad Airport blames CISF

    First Published Apr 16, 2022, 4:38 PM IST

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has encountered a strange problem at the Hyderabad International Airport. He has requested the airport authority to consider kitbags as Carryons.

    Image credit: Getty

    Indian badminton star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is one of the nation's most competitive and distinguished prospects. He is well-known for his doubles prominency. However, recently, he encountered something strange at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad and has urged the authorities to look into his request.

    Image credit: Getty

    Satwik went to Twitter to describe his experience that his kitbags were not allowed to be a part of Carryon (hand luggage) and that it had to be checked-in, while the same was not the case previously. He also recalled past instances of kits being damaged during check-in. Thus, he urged the airport authorities to reinstate the Carryon option for kitbags, especially in Hyderabad.

    ALSO READ: 'Shocking': Saina Nehwal lambasts BAI over scheduling of CWG, Asian Games trials

    Image credit: Getty

    "Hello Authorities @RGIAHyd. I am satwiksairaj badminton player . Today some strange thing happpend at airport. Everytime we carry our kitbags as carryon. But today Security at hyd didn’t allow us, stating rules are changed and forced us to checkin our Kitbags," he wrote on Twitter.

    Image credit: Getty

    "There are few incidents in past where racquets got damaged during checkin. As you know, Hyderabad is very popular for badminton. And, there are many players who travel a lot, this will be new problem for us. Please do consider to allow our kitbags as Carryon like past. Thank you," he further noted.

    ALSO READ: Saina Nehwal decides against participating in Commonwealth Games, Asian Games selection trials

    Image credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, the airport authorities blamed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for handling the duties. "Hi Satwik, please note that the said process is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force. We have shared your feedback, and @CISFHQrs are looking into the incident for appropriate action," replied RGIA Hyderabad to Satwik.

    Image credit: Getty

    Satwik is ranked seventh in the mixed doubles, his highest, with his partner Chirag Shetty. In the men's doubles, he is ranked 26th, while his highest happens to be 19th with his partner Ashwini Ponnappa. He has had top success at the international level, winning the gold and silver during the 2018 Commonwealth Games, besides winning a couple of bronze at the Asia Team Championships in 2016 and 2020.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive Indian Premier League IPL is where international cricketers reinvent themselves - Monty Panesar-ayh

    Exclusive: 'IPL is where international cricketers reinvent themselves' - Monty Panesar

    Indian premier league IPL 2022 DC vs RCB delhi-bangalore Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RCB, Match Prediction: Delhi-Bangalore engage in heated encounter

    Indian premier league IPL 2022 MI vs LSG mumbai-lucknow Match Prediction team analysis players to watch weather pitch probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG, Match Prediction: Mumbai facing an uphill battle against determined Lucknow

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata suffers 3rd season defeat to Hyderabad; Twitter lauds Rahul Tripathi-Aiden Markram brilliance-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata suffers 3rd season defeat; Twitter lauds Tripathi-Markram

    Manchester United fans urge Elon Musk to purchase the club instead of owning Twitter-ayh

    Crazy Man United fans urge Elon Musk to purchase the club instead of owning Twitter

    Recent Stories

    Meditation to exercise 5 ways to increase your concentration skills gcw

    Meditation to exercise: 5 ways to increase your concentration skills

    Prashant Kishor gives Congress and Sonia Gandhi detailed 2024 polls strategy gcw

    Prashant Kishor gives Congress and Sonia Gandhi detailed 2024 polls strategy

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan wins silver medal in The Danish open (Video) RBA

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan wins silver medal in The Danish open (Video)

    Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI begins hunt for Indian Premier League IPL 2022 closing ceremony organiser-ayh

    BCCI begins hunt for IPL 2022 closing ceremony organiser

    Who is Chhavi Mittal? TV actress diagnosed with breast cancer, says 'had traumatic nights' RBA

    (Pictures) Who is Chhavi Mittal? TV actress diagnosed with breast cancer, says 'had traumatic nights'

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon