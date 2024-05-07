Kerala

Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Websites to check results online

SSLC Exam results will be declared on May 8

Minister Sivankutty will announce the results at 3 pm.

The results will be available on the exam hall website within an hour. 

https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

www.result.kerala.gov.in and www.examresults.kerala.gov.in

www.results.kite .kerala.gov.in

https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

