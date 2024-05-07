Kerala
Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Websites to check results online
SSLC Exam results will be declared on May 8
Minister Sivankutty will announce the results at 3 pm.
The results will be available on the exam hall website within an hour.
https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
www.result.kerala.gov.in and www.examresults.kerala.gov.in
www.results.kite .kerala.gov.in
https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
