The ISSO Football & Tennis Games concluded in Jaipur, featuring 1,670 athletes from 90 international schools. Held from Sept 3-8, the event saw competitions in football and tennis, with several schools and individual athletes winning titles.

The ISSO Football & Tennis Games concluded at Jayshree Periwal International School (JPIS), Jaipur, after six days of intense competition that brought together 1,670 athletes from 90 teams representing leading international schools across India. Held from September 3 to 8, the Games provided a major platform for young athletes to compete against quality opposition and showcase their skills across football and tennis, according to a press release from ISSO.

The Games featured Under-19 Girls and Under-17 Boys football competitions, alongside Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 tennis competitions. Schools from more than 25 cities participated, making the event a significant gathering of young sporting talent and creating opportunities for athletes to gain competitive experience while interacting with peers from different schools and regions.

The Games were supported by the Adani Group, the Principal Supporter of ISSO, which has been a constant partner in ISSO’s efforts to create meaningful and structured sporting opportunities for school athletes across the country.

Tournament Winners

Jayshree Periwal International School emerged among the standout performers, winning the Under-19 Boys and Under-19 Girls tennis team titles. Bodhi International won the Under-17 Boys tennis title, Dhirubhai Ambani International School claimed the Under-17 Girls crown, while 21K School secured gold in both the Under-14 Boys and Under-14 Girls tennis team events. In football, Strawberry Fields High School won the Under-17 Boys title, while Ascend International School emerged champions in the Under-19 Girls category.

The Games also saw several individual athletes recognised for their performances across the different categories, with players earning titles including the Golden Boot, Golden Ball, Golden Glove and Most Promising Player.

The performances throughout the six-day competition reflected the growing depth of talent emerging from India's school sporting ecosystem.

A Celebration of School Sport

Speaking on the successful conclusion of the Games, Aakanksha Thapak, Founder, ISSO, said, “The ISSO Football and Tennis Games have been a wonderful celebration of school sport, bringing together young athletes from across the country over six days of competitive and spirited action. We were delighted to see students challenge themselves against strong opposition, learn from one another and demonstrate the discipline, resilience and sportsmanship that make school sport so important. The scale and quality of participation this year have been extremely encouraging and are a testament to the growing interest in structured inter-school competition. We are grateful to Jayshree Periwal International School, Jayshree Periwal Ma’am and Ayush Periwal for their tremendous support in making the Games a success and for giving the ISSO community such a wonderful platform in Jaipur.”

JPIS Founder and Chairperson Dr. Jayshree Periwal added, “It was a pleasure for JPIS to host the ISSO Football and Tennis Games and welcome schools, athletes and coaches from across the country. Over the past several days, we have seen young athletes showcase discipline, teamwork, resilience and a wonderful competitive spirit. These are the experiences that stay with children long after the competition ends, and we are happy to have been able to provide a platform where students could compete at a high level, learn from one another and build lasting sporting experiences.”

Results

ISSO Tennis U-19 Boys Team: 1st – Jayshree Periwal International School | 2nd – B.D. Somani School | 3rd – Sreenidhi International Individual: 1st – Dhananjay Tibrewal (Jayshree Periwal International School) | 2nd – Rakshan Bajaj (Jayshree Periwal International School) | 3rd – Vihaan Jain (B.D. Somani International School)

ISSO Tennis U-19 Girls Team: 1st – Jayshree Periwal International School | 2nd – Oakridge International School, Gachibowli | 3rd – Indus International School, Hyderabad Individual: 1st – Minal Shaikh (The Gaudium School) | 2nd – Pratika Devanshi (The Shri Ram School Moulsari) | 3rd – Harshini Kondraju (Oakridge International School, Gachibowli)

ISSO Tennis U-17 Boys Team: 1st – Bodhi International | 2nd – Jayshree Periwal International School | 3rd – Dhirubhai Ambani International School Individual: 1st – Vivaan Mirdha (Bodhi International School) | 2nd – Meeresh Girdhani (Choithram International School) | 3rd – Aarav Mulay (Dhirubhai Ambani International School)

ISSO Tennis U-17 Girls Team: 1st – Dhirubhai Ambani International School | 2nd – Jayshree Periwal International School | 3rd – Bodhi International Individual: 1st – Korivi Gowrisri (Oakridge International School) | 2nd – Choksi Aadhya Krunal (21K School) | 3rd – Ronak Rathore (Bodhi International School)

ISSO Tennis U-14 Boys Team: 1st – 21K School | 2nd – Greenwood High School | 3rd – Golden Gates Earth School Individual: 1st – Vihaan Mulukutla (Sancta Maria International School) | 2nd – Shrihan Bhargava (Apple Global School) | 3rd – Aarav Mirchandani (Hill Spring International School)

ISSO Tennis U-14 Girls Team: 1st – 21K School | 2nd – Jayshree Periwal International School | 3rd – Indus Altum, Belagavi Individual: 1st – Tiaana Sumit Thakkar (Centre Point School International) | 2nd – Tvisha Sharma (Jayshree Periwal International School) | 3rd – Jahnvi Bishnoi (Bodhi International School)

ISSO Football U-17 Boys Team: 1st – Strawberry Fields High School | 2nd – Jayshree Periwal International School | 3rd – Oberoi Goregaon

ISSO Football U-19 Girls Team: 1st – Ascend International School | 2nd – Jayshree Periwal International School | 3rd – Dhirubhai Ambani International School. (ANI)