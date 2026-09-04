Following his US Open 2026 defeat, French tennis star Gael Monfils announced his retirement and a surprising new career path. The veteran player revealedhe has signed a contract to work in wealth management for a Swiss finance company, a move that has stunned fans.

The French tennis star Gael Monfils revealed his post-retirement career after his second-round US Open 2026 defeat to Learner Tien of the USA at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York on Thursday, September 3.

Monfils’ final Grand Slam appearance came to an end following a straight-sets defeat to Tien, who prevailed 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The veteran tennis player won the opening round of the US Open 2026 after a grueling four-set thriller against Paraguay’s Adolfo Daniel Vallejo on his 40th birthday.

Gael Monfils is set to retire from his professional tennis career at the end of the ongoing season, drawing the curtain down on his illustrious 22-year career. He is one of the top tennis players to call time on their career at the end of the season, alongside three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

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Monfils Reveals His Post-Retirement Career

Gael Monfils received a standing ovation from the emotional New York crowd, pausing to soak in the final moments of his storied Grand Slam journey before addressing the press with his surprising retirement plans.

Speaking at the press conference, the 40-year-old was asked about his life after tennis and what his routine looks like once he hangs up his racquet at the end of the year. Unveiling an unexpected pivot into the corporate sector, Monfils revealed that he has already signed a contract to enter the world of Swiss wealth management.

“I have a new chapter coming. Next year. I'll be working in finance. I already signed to work in wealth management at a Swiss company,” Monfils told reporters.

“My next chapter is looking more in an office and working in finance. I will always have a look at tennis because I love the sport, my wife's playing. I don't think next year I will do so much about tennis. I'll be around no matter what, for Elina a little bit, but I'll be more of a finance guy," he added.

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Gael Monfils might not have an immense achievement unlike his contemporaries, including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, while never capturing an elusive Grand Slam title or reaching the stratospheric heights of the ‘Big Four’.

However, his electrifying style of play, athleticism, and charisma made him one of the most entertaining and beloved figures of his generation.

‘I Don’t Get It Either’: Fans React to Monfils’ Surprising Career Move

Retiring Gael Monfils’ revelation about his post-tennis career has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and tennis enthusiasts expressing a mix of surprise, amusement, and admiration over his decision to enter the world of finance.

Taking to their X handles, many fans were left stunned by the 40-year-old’s decision to swap the tennis court for an office, while others admired his willingness to embrace an entirely new career path. Some fans found the career switch difficult to imagine, given Monfils' energetic personality and a flamboyant style on the court.

However, another section of users praised Monfils for having a clear plan for life after tennis, with some admiring his ambition and willingness to embrace a completely different career path.

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In his career, Gael Monfils won 13 titles, including notable ATP 500 triumphs in Washington and Rotterdam, along with memorable runs that captivated tennis fans around the globe. His best Grand Slam results came at the 2008 French Open and the 2016 US Open, where he reached the semifinals.

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