Former Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle has joined New South Wales as their bowling coach for the 2026-27 season. He joins Brad Haddin's coaching team and will mentor the NSW pace group for Sheffield Shield matches.

Former Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle has joined New South Wales as their bowling coach for the 2026-27 season, bringing his experience to Brad Haddin's coaching set-up ahead of the new domestic campaign, reported Cricinfo. Siddle, 41, will work with NSW across their Sheffield Shield matches while continuing to remain part of the Melbourne Stars squad for the Big Bash League (BBL). He joins Peter Forrest and Daniel Smith in Haddin's coaching team.

New Coaching Appointments

"It's incredibly exciting to be joining the NSW Blues this season," Siddle said, as per Cricinfo. "I'm very much looking forward to the opportunity to mentor this talented crop of players ahead of what will be a massive summer. I can't wait to get stuck in."

Siddle spent the bulk of his state career with Victoria and also represented Tasmania for three seasons during his playing career. Johan Botha, meanwhile, will join NSW as a temporary spin consultant after stepping down as Queensland coach earlier this year. His appointment comes as the Blues prepare for Haddin's first season in charge.

Haddin on Building a 'Well-Rounded' Team

"Peter and Johan joining the Blues set-up shows that we're committed to having high-quality people around the team," Haddin said. "Not only does Peter bring a wealth of experience and knowledge, but he exemplifies how we want our cricketers to play the game.

We're confident we have built a well-rounded coaching team ahead of what should be an exciting season for the Blues," he added.

Squad Depth and National Duties

Siddle's arrival adds experience to an NSW pace group that includes Liam Hatcher, emerging quick Ryan Hadley, allrounder Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott and left-arm seamer Ben Dwarshuis. Australia's frontline trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood also remain part of the state set-up but are generally unavailable for domestic cricket due to international commitments.

NSW will also have several spinners involved in national programmes. Joel Davies is set to tour Zimbabwe and South Africa with Australia's ODI squad, while Tanveer Sangha is part of the white-ball leg of Australia A's tour of India.

Upcoming Campaign

The Blues will begin their 2026-27 campaign with a One-Day Cup fixture against Queensland on September 22 before opening their Sheffield Shield campaign against Tasmania on October 8. (ANI)