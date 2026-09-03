After a dominant second-round win at the US Open, World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka confronted a reporter over a question about her pre-tournament "parties and fun." Sabalenka angrily defended her professionalism and brand commitments, a response that earned her widespread support from fans on social media.

The World No.1 and Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka left visibly rattled during her post-match press conference following her US Open 2026 second-round victory over Polina Iatcenko of Russia at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, September 2.

The defending US Open champion Sabalenka moved to the third round by defeating Iatcenko, commanding a 6-1, 6-1 masterclass in just 53 minutes in front of a packed crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. In her opening round, the 28-year-old defeated Camila Osorio of Colombia 6-2, 6-4 to kick off her title defence.

Aryna Sabalenka entered the US Open following a stumble at the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Masters, two rough summer hard-court stretches in Toronto and Cincinnati, arriving in New York determined to defend her major crown and silence any outside noise about her preparation.

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‘What Kind of Question Is That?’

Following her 6-1, 6-1 win over Polina Iatcenko, Aryna Sabalenka appeared to have encountered a reporter’s question about her busy schedule of parties and brand events before the tournament, prompting an angry response from the world No.1.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a reporter was heard asking Sabalenka about the ‘parties and fun’ surrounding her pre-tournament activities. The Belarusian tennis star didn't hold back as she fired right back at the journalist, stunned that her social media brand commitments were being twisted into accusations of slacking off.

“You guys are, like, a joke. Parties, fun... like, why would you even say that? Why would you even think about that? What kind of question is that?" Sabalenka said.

“Just because I posted, like, some activities with brands, and you think that I've been partying, not training?" he added.

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The reporter clarified that he was referring to her numerous appearances and events, not suggesting she had actually been partying. And to which Sabalenka responded that the reporter had literally implied she was partying before the tournament and sarcastically added, “Oh yeah, I wasn’t serious before that. Next question. Think before you say stuff.”

The unclear question from the reporter appeared to have been misinterpreted by Sabalenka, who took the reference to ‘parties and fun’ as a suggestion she had been partying rather than preparing for the US Open.

Fans Defend Sabalenka Over Reporter’s ‘Party’ Question

Aryna Sabalenka’s reply to the reporter who questioned her pre-tournament activities drew strong support from fans and tennis enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with many criticising the line of questioning and praising the world No.1 for standing up for herself.

Taking to their X handles, many fans backed the World No.1 for calling out the reporter and defending her pre-tournament preparation, stating that the question was unnecessary and disrespectful. Others also criticised the reporter, calling the question lazy and unnecessary.

Some fans went further, accusing the journalist of deliberately trying to provoke Sabalenka, while others argued that players should not be judged for fulfilling routine sponsor and brand commitments before a Grand Slam. Several praised the Belarusian tennis star for standing her ground and ending the exchange with a firm ‘next question.’

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Aryna Sabalenka will quest for her US Open title defence when he takes on Kamilla Rakhimova of Uzbekistan in the third round on Friday, September 4.

Also Read: US Open 2026: Zverev wins epic opener, aims for second Grand Slam