The India U20 men’s team lost 0-4 to Uzbekistan in their AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers match. Despite the defeat, India is second in Group B and will face Bangladesh next for a chance to qualify as one of the best runners-up.

The India U20 men’s team suffered a 0-4 defeat against hosts Uzbekistan in their second AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers match at the Do’stlik Stadium in Tashkent on Thursday. Ulugbek Maratov opened the scoring in the 29th minute before Kuvonchbek Abraev doubled Uzbekistan’s advantage with a free-kick. Shorakhim Shorakhmedov added the third in the 67th minute, while substitute Nurbek Sersenbaev completed the scoring in the 90th, according to a press release from the AIFF Media.

Despite the loss, India remain second in Group B on the head-to-head criterion, courtesy of their 1-0 victory over Syria in the opening match. The Blue Colts, aiming to end their 20-year absence from the AFC U20 Asian Cup, will face Bangladesh in their final group fixture on September 6. A victory for India, coupled with Syria failing to beat Uzbekistan, will see Mahesh Gawali’s side finish second and give them a strong chance of qualifying as one of the seven best runners-up across the eight groups.

First Half: Uzbekistan Takes Control

Uzbekistan threatened from the outset and almost took the lead in the seventh minute, even before India could settle into the contest. Abdulfayz Bobomurodov floated a corner from the left into the penalty area, and an unmarked Asilbek Aliev charged forward to head the ball into the net. The goal was disallowed, however, after Maratov was adjudged to have obstructed India goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam while standing in an offside position.

The hosts continued to probe and nearly found the opener three minutes later. Bobomurodov tried his luck from distance, but Suraj reacted well to make the save. Uzbekistan threatened again in the 27th minute. Diyor Ermanov laid the ball off for Kuvanishbek Saydaliev, who unleashed a powerful right-footed shot from around 20 yards. Suraj was beaten, but the effort cannoned off the crossbar.

The pressure finally told two minutes later when Uzbekistan broke the deadlock from another set-piece. Abraev delivered a corner from the right towards the far post, where the unmarked Mukhammadali Dilshodbekov headed the ball back across goal. Ermanov redirected it into Maratov’s path, and the forward calmly guided a right-footed finish past the Indian defence.

India were undone by another set-piece when Abraev produced a superb free-kick from 25 yards. His strike hit the inside of the post before nestling in the back of the net, leaving Suraj with no chance and giving Uzbekistan a two-goal cushion heading into the break.

Second Half: Hosts Seal Victory

Gawali made a double substitution in the 53rd minute, introducing Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam and Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam in place of Danny Meitei Laishram and Vishal Yadav. Uzbekistan nevertheless continued to apply pressure after the interval. In the 59th minute, Abraev connected with a close-range volley, but Suraj was equal to it and produced another important save.

The hosts scored their third goal in the 67th minute following a well-worked attack down the left. Substitute Behruzjon Kupaysinov pulled the ball back for Shorakhmedov, who evaded the Indian defenders before finding the net with an excellent left-footed finish.

Omang Dodum replaced Hateem Ali shortly afterwards, while Md Arbash and Rohen Singh Chaphamayum were introduced in the 78th minute as India searched for a way back into the game.

Uzbekistan added a fourth in the final minute of regulation time. Bobomurodov sent a looping delivery into the penalty area, and Sersenbaev timed his run behind the Indian defence before calmly placing the ball past Suraj.

India U20 Men's Lineup

India U20 Men: Suraj Singh Aheibam (GK); Yaipharemba Chingakham, Bungson Singh Takhellambam, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum (C), Shami Singamayum, Danny Meitei Laishram (Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam 53’), Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Vishal Yadav (Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam 53’), Rishikanta Meitei Laishram (Md Arbash 78’), Hateem Ali (Omang Dodum 68’), Prashan Jajo (Rohen Singh Chaphamayum 78’). (ANI)

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