Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Laver Cup 2022: Federer's last career match - Where to watch in India, time, schedule and more

    Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis, and on Friday night, he will be playing his last competitive match during the Laver Cup 2022. Here are all the details you need to know before that.

    tennis Laver Cup 2022: Roger Federer last career match - Where to watch in India, time, schedule and more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 7:16 PM IST

    Roger Federer of Switzerland has been an inspiration for billions of tennis fans worldwide and the current generation of young tennis talent. However, it ends on Friday, when he plays his final competitive match during the 2022 Laver Cup for Team Europe and calls time on his glorious career. He will play a doubles match alongside a long-time friend-cum-foe, Rafael Nadal of Spain. As fans prepare to bid goodbye to the 20-time Grand Slam champion, here's everything you need to know ahead of his clash.

    When does Laver Cup start?
    It starts on Friday, September 23 and ends on Sunday, September 25.

    ALSO READ: 'One last dance' - Federer teaming up with Nadal for final match in Laver Cup doubles leaves fans emotional

    Where is Laver Cup being played?
    It is being played at the famous O2 Arena in London, where Federer has won a couple of ATP Finals titles.

    What time is Federer's double match
    Federer's double match alongside Nadal against Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe of the United States of America (USA) will be played on Friday at 12.30 AM (Saturday in India).

    ALSO READ: Laver Cup 2022: 'Maybe, I can play doubles with Rafa' - Is Roger Federer not playing singles?

    Who all are representing Team Europe along with Federer?
    Team Europe:     Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud. Reserve: Matteo Berrettini.

    Who are all in Team World?
    Team World:     Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur, Jack Sock. Reserve: Tommy Paul.

    ALSO READ: 'Hard to see this day' - Novak Djokovic pens heartfelt tribute to retiring Roger Federer

    What is the Laver Cup format?

    • Five sessions will be played in three days.
    • It will be the best of three sets, and in case of a tie, the final set is a ten-point tie-breaker.
    • A player must compete in one singles match in the opening two days and note more than two doubles. At least four of the six players have to play doubles, while a pair cannot compete in more than one doubles match, barring the decider on Sunday.

    How does the Laver Cup scoring work?

    • Matches earn a point on Friday, two on Saturday and three on Sunday.
    • The first team to reach 13 points wins the title. In case of a tie, the decider will be played as a doubles match on Sunday.
    • If Sunday sees just the deciding match, an exhibition match follows after the title presentation.

    ALSO READ: 'Will miss seeing you on court' - PSG star Lionel Messi pays tribute to 'genius' Roger Federer

    What is the Laver Cup schedule (IST timing)?
    September 23
    Match 1 & 2 - Singles 5PM
    Match 3 - Singles at 11 PM
    Match 4 - Doubles at 11 PM

    September 24
    Match 5 & 6 - Singles, at 5 PM
    Match 7 - Singles at 11 PM
    Match 8 - Doubles at 11 PM

    ALSO READ: 'Forever my idol' - A fan's ultimate tribute to Swiss G.O.A.T. Roger Federer

    September 25 (4 PM)
    Match 9 - Doubles
    Match 10 - Singles
    Match 11 - Singles
    Match 12 - Singles
    (Matches TBA)

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 7:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Not winning any ICC Womens World Cup trophy remains my only regret - Jhulan Goswami ahead of farewell match-ayh

    'Not winning any World Cup trophy remains my only regret' - Jhulan ahead of farewell match

    football GOAT for a reason Fans go gaga over Jose Mourinho cameo in rapper Stormzy mel made me do it video troll pep guardiola snt

    'G.O.A.T. for a reason': Fans go gaga over Mourinho's cameo in rapper Stormzy's video; troll Guardiola

    football Did Aaron Herrera just score goal of the year? real salt lake defender's strike from 70 yards against Atlas stuns fans snt

    Did Aaron Herrera just score goal of the year? RSL defender's strike from 70 yards against Atlas stuns fans

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022-23: India women gear up for unforgettable Lord dance for retiring Jhulan Goswami-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022-23: India women gear up for unforgettable Lord's dance for retiring Jhulan Goswami

    Recent Stories

    Sexy video photos Namrata Malla fans should not miss her dance in blue bikini and sarong drb

    Sexy video, photos: Namrata Malla’s fans should not miss her dance in blue bikini and sarong

    'Ram Rajya is an expensive affair': TMC MP Mahua Moitra mocks BJP over poll expenses AJR

    'Ram Rajya is an expensive affair': TMC MP Mahua Moitra mocks BJP over poll expenses

    IIT Bombay CEED Registration 2023 to commence from October 5; know details here - adt

    IIT Bombay CEED Registration 2023 to commence from October 5; know details here

    Without consent: Bengaluru actor hit out at Congress; warns legal action against party - adt

    Bengaluru actor Akhil Iyer slams Congress for using his photo in 'PayCM' posters; threatens legal action

    Hockey India elects Dilip Tirkey as new unopposed president-ayh

    Hockey India elects Dilip Tirkey as new unopposed president

    Recent Videos

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon