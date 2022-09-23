Laver Cup 2022: Federer's last career match - Where to watch in India, time, schedule and more

Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis, and on Friday night, he will be playing his last competitive match during the Laver Cup 2022. Here are all the details you need to know before that.

Roger Federer of Switzerland has been an inspiration for billions of tennis fans worldwide and the current generation of young tennis talent. However, it ends on Friday, when he plays his final competitive match during the 2022 Laver Cup for Team Europe and calls time on his glorious career. He will play a doubles match alongside a long-time friend-cum-foe, Rafael Nadal of Spain. As fans prepare to bid goodbye to the 20-time Grand Slam champion, here's everything you need to know ahead of his clash.

When does Laver Cup start?

It starts on Friday, September 23 and ends on Sunday, September 25.

Where is Laver Cup being played?

It is being played at the famous O2 Arena in London, where Federer has won a couple of ATP Finals titles.

What time is Federer's double match

Federer's double match alongside Nadal against Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe of the United States of America (USA) will be played on Friday at 12.30 AM (Saturday in India).

Who all are representing Team Europe along with Federer?

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud. Reserve: Matteo Berrettini.

Who are all in Team World?

Team World: Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur, Jack Sock. Reserve: Tommy Paul.

What is the Laver Cup format?

Five sessions will be played in three days.

It will be the best of three sets, and in case of a tie, the final set is a ten-point tie-breaker.

A player must compete in one singles match in the opening two days and note more than two doubles. At least four of the six players have to play doubles, while a pair cannot compete in more than one doubles match, barring the decider on Sunday.

How does the Laver Cup scoring work?

Matches earn a point on Friday, two on Saturday and three on Sunday.

The first team to reach 13 points wins the title. In case of a tie, the decider will be played as a doubles match on Sunday.

If Sunday sees just the deciding match, an exhibition match follows after the title presentation.

What is the Laver Cup schedule (IST timing)?

September 23

Match 1 & 2 - Singles 5PM

Match 3 - Singles at 11 PM

Match 4 - Doubles at 11 PM

September 24

Match 5 & 6 - Singles, at 5 PM

Match 7 - Singles at 11 PM

Match 8 - Doubles at 11 PM

September 25 (4 PM)

Match 9 - Doubles

Match 10 - Singles

Match 11 - Singles

Match 12 - Singles

(Matches TBA)