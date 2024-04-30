Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'E-pass mandatory for tourists visiting Ooty, Kodaikanal from May 7': Madras High Court

    The Madras High Court mandates e-passes for travellers to Ooty and Kodaikanal during peak seasons to manage congestion and environmental strain. Exemptions exist for residents. The Tamil Nadu government will devise application guidelines, and district administrations will oversee the process. Stakeholder collaboration is vital for a smooth transition and sustainable tourism practices.

    'E-pass mandatory for tourists visiting Ooty, Kodaikanal from May 7': Madras High Court vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

    To address environmental concerns and ease congestion during peak tourist periods, the Madras High Court has mandated the use of e-passes for travellers heading to renowned destinations like Ooty and Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu. Effective from May 7 to June 30, this ruling seeks to manage the surge in vehicle traffic, especially when tourist numbers spike.

    The directive requires all visitors to these popular hill stations to obtain e-passes before their journey, aiming to mitigate the strain on local infrastructure caused by the influx of tourists during specific months.

    The decision follows concerns raised about the capacity of hill station roads to handle the substantial increase in vehicles during peak seasons. Currently, these destinations witness a daily influx of 1000-1300 vehicles, a figure expected to soar to over 20,000 vehicles per day during the specified period. A recent joint study conducted by teams from IIM Bangalore and IIT Madras highlighted the potential adverse effects of this congestion on local communities, wildlife movement, and the ecological balance.

    To streamline the implementation of the e-pass system, the Madras High Court has instructed the Tamil Nadu government to devise comprehensive guidelines for obtaining the passes. District administrations will oversee the process, and extensive advertising campaigns across national news media platforms will inform the public about the application procedures.

    It's essential to note that the e-pass requirement exempts residents, ensuring their freedom of movement remains unaffected by the new regulations.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 9:36 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WaPo reveals identity of RAW officer accused of ordering hit on Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in US

    WaPo reveals identity of RAW officer accused of ordering hit on Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

    Kerala: Over 50 cases of jaundice reported in Ernakulam's Vengoor panchayat amid rising temperatures anr

    Kerala: Over 50 cases of jaundice reported in Ernakulam's Vengoor panchayat amid rising temperatures

    Today India aspires to be a superpower while we struggle to avert bankruptcy: Top Pakistan leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman

    Today India aspires to be a superpower while we struggle to avert bankruptcy: Top Pakistan leader (WATCH)

    Kerala: Sale of chicken, duck meat banned in Alappuzha due to rise in bird-flu rkn

    Kerala: Sale of chicken, duck meat banned in Alappuzha due to rise in bird-flu

    AstraZeneca confirms rare side effects of 'Covishield' vaccine in UK court amid legal battle vkp

    AstraZeneca confirms rare side effects of 'Covishield' vaccine in UK court amid legal battle

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate rises on April 30? Know 22 and 24 carat price city-wise AJR

    Gold rate rises on April 30? Know 22 and 24 carat price city-wise

    WaPo reveals identity of RAW officer accused of ordering hit on Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in US

    WaPo reveals identity of RAW officer accused of ordering hit on Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

    Kerala: Over 50 cases of jaundice reported in Ernakulam's Vengoor panchayat amid rising temperatures anr

    Kerala: Over 50 cases of jaundice reported in Ernakulam's Vengoor panchayat amid rising temperatures

    Petrol diesel prices on April 30: How much it costs in your city? AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices on April 30: How much it costs in your city?

    Today India aspires to be a superpower while we struggle to avert bankruptcy: Top Pakistan leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman

    Today India aspires to be a superpower while we struggle to avert bankruptcy: Top Pakistan leader (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon