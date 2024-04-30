'E-pass mandatory for tourists visiting Ooty, Kodaikanal from May 7': Madras High Court

The Madras High Court mandates e-passes for travellers to Ooty and Kodaikanal during peak seasons to manage congestion and environmental strain. Exemptions exist for residents. The Tamil Nadu government will devise application guidelines, and district administrations will oversee the process. Stakeholder collaboration is vital for a smooth transition and sustainable tourism practices.

To address environmental concerns and ease congestion during peak tourist periods, the Madras High Court has mandated the use of e-passes for travellers heading to renowned destinations like Ooty and Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu. Effective from May 7 to June 30, this ruling seeks to manage the surge in vehicle traffic, especially when tourist numbers spike.

The directive requires all visitors to these popular hill stations to obtain e-passes before their journey, aiming to mitigate the strain on local infrastructure caused by the influx of tourists during specific months.

The decision follows concerns raised about the capacity of hill station roads to handle the substantial increase in vehicles during peak seasons. Currently, these destinations witness a daily influx of 1000-1300 vehicles, a figure expected to soar to over 20,000 vehicles per day during the specified period. A recent joint study conducted by teams from IIM Bangalore and IIT Madras highlighted the potential adverse effects of this congestion on local communities, wildlife movement, and the ecological balance.

To streamline the implementation of the e-pass system, the Madras High Court has instructed the Tamil Nadu government to devise comprehensive guidelines for obtaining the passes. District administrations will oversee the process, and extensive advertising campaigns across national news media platforms will inform the public about the application procedures.

It's essential to note that the e-pass requirement exempts residents, ensuring their freedom of movement remains unaffected by the new regulations.

