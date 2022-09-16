'Will miss seeing you on court': PSG star Lionel Messi pays tribute to 'genius' Roger Federer

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tributes poured in after Swiss maestro Roger Federer announced he will retire from professional tennis after next week's Laver Cup. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi too shared his thoughts on the 20-time Grand Slam champion's career.

    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 3:55 PM IST

    Swiss great Roger Federer's announcement to retire from professional tennis after next week's Laver Cup has sparked the world to pour in their tributes. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi, heralded as one of the greatest of all time in football, too shared his thoughts on the 20-time Grand Slam winner's decision.

    Taking to Instagram, Messi shared a photo of Federer playing during a Wimbledon match. In the caption, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner wrote, "A genius, unique in the history of tennis and an example for any athlete. All the best in your new stage, we will miss seeing you on the court making us enjoy, @rogerfederer."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

    The post has drawn a massive reaction from Messi and Federer fans. Most note that the heartfelt tribute 'from one G.O.A.T. to another' is genuinely inspirational of how athletes from across sports respect each other's contributions.

    Federer has had trouble making the cut in big events over the past three years, though he is already embracing the end of his illustrious tennis career. The Swiss legend has played over 1500 matches throughout his 24-year, trophy-filled career and enjoyed a captivating on-court rivalry with Serbian great Novak Djokovic and 23-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.

    Federer's last match anywhere came on July 7, 2021, when he lost at Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0. Soon after, the Swiss ace had surgery to repair damage to his meniscus and cartilage in his right knee - his third operation on that knee in a span of 1 1/2 years. Hence, his retirement news does not come as a surprise to many, but millions of his fans have been left heartbroken to see their G.O.A.T. bid farewell to a sport he has graced for years, being an inspiration to countless.

