Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'One last dance': Federer teaming up with Nadal for final match in Laver Cup doubles leaves fans emotional

    Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will team up in doubles at the Laver Cup on Friday in what will be the final match of the Swiss maestro's long and illustrious career.

    tennis 'One last dance': Federer teaming up with Nadal for final match in Laver Cup doubles leaves fans emotional snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 6:21 PM IST

    In what has sparked massive excitement among tennis enthusiasts, Swiss maestro Roger Federer will play his last professional match alongside old rival Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup 2022 doubles on Friday. The pair will represent Team Europe against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at London's 02 Arena.

    20-time Grand Slam champions Federer announced his retirement last week and stated the Laver Cup would be his last professional tennis tournament. The 41-year-old Swiss said it would be 'wonderful' to play alongside Spanish ace Nadal, who has bagged 22 Grand Slams in his career so far.

    Also read: Roger Federer retirement: When Rafael Nadal left his 'friend and rival' in tears

    "I'm not sure if I can handle it all but I'll try," Federer said. "This one feels a whole lot different. I'm happy to have him on my team and not playing against him," the Swiss master added.

    Nadal said he was looking forward to an 'unforgettable' match with his rival against the American duo. "One of the most important, if not the most important player in my tennis career is leaving," the Spaniard said.

    "At the end, this moment will be difficult. I'm super-excited and grateful to play with him," Nadal added.

    Also read: 'Will miss seeing you on court': PSG star Lionel Messi pays tribute to 'genius' Roger Federer

    Federer has struggled with a knee issue and cannot compete in singles matches. In the Wimbledon quarterfinals of the previous year, Hubert Hurkacz defeated him in his most recent encounter. Italian Matteo Berrettini will replace Federer over the weekend in the three-day Laver Cup, which pits Europe against a team from around the world.

    Casper Ruud of Norway will play Sock on Friday during the day session, and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece will play Diego Schwartzman of Argentina. 

    tennis 'One last dance': Federer teaming up with Nadal for final match in Laver Cup doubles leaves fans emotional snt

    Novak Djokovic, a 21-time Grand Slam champion, is a member of Team Europe under Bjorn Bjorg's leadership. 

    Team World, which also features Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Americans Taylor Fritz, is coached by John McEnroe.

    Also read: 'Hard to see this day': Novak Djokovic pens heartfelt tribute to retiring Roger Federer

    Federer created the Rod Laver Cup, which features 10 singles matches and two doubles sets. Europe has won all four prior iterations of the competition.

    On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, each victory in a game is awarded one point, two points, and three points, respectively. The first team to accumulate 13 points is deemed the winner.

    Meanwhile, tennis enthusiasts took to Twitter to express their joy of seeing two of the greatest players of this generation team up in what will be the last match of Federer's long and illustrious career. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2022, 6:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Justice L Nageswara Rao appointed by Supreme Court for IOA constitution amendment-ayh

    Justice L Nageswara Rao appointed by Supreme Court for IOA constitution amendment

    pro-wrestling AEW: Twitter loses it as Saraya, fka Paige, makes her debut; Was WWE interested in having her back?-ayh

    AEW: Twitter loses it as Saraya, fka Paige, makes her debut; Was WWE interested in having her back?

    football UEFA European Super Cup revamp: Fans irked with four-team format that includes America's MLS champions snt

    UEFA Super Cup revamp: Fans irked with four-team format that includes America's MLS champions

    Anil Khanna takes dig at IOC International Olympic Committee after resigning as IOA Indian Olympic Association acting president-ayh

    Anil Khanna takes dig at IOC after resigning as IOA acting president

    football Ashutosh Mehta of ATK Mohun Bagan fails dope test; banned for 2 years-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Ashutosh Mehta of ATK Mohun Bagan fails dope test; banned for 2 years

    Recent Stories

    Vedanta Foxconn Project: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray to lead 'Jan Aakrosh Andolan' on September 24 - adt

    Vedanta-Foxconn Project: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray to lead 'Jan Aakrosh Andolan' on September 24

    Magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocks Mexico days after deadly temblor; 1 dead AJR

    Magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocks Mexico days after deadly temblor; 1 dead

    Justice L Nageswara Rao appointed by Supreme Court for IOA constitution amendment-ayh

    Justice L Nageswara Rao appointed by Supreme Court for IOA constitution amendment

    pro-wrestling AEW: Twitter loses it as Saraya, fka Paige, makes her debut; Was WWE interested in having her back?-ayh

    AEW: Twitter loses it as Saraya, fka Paige, makes her debut; Was WWE interested in having her back?

    Punjab Police use water cannon on BJP workers protesting against AAP government AJR

    Punjab Police use water cannon on BJP workers protesting against AAP government

    Recent Videos

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon