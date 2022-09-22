'One last dance': Federer teaming up with Nadal for final match in Laver Cup doubles leaves fans emotional

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will team up in doubles at the Laver Cup on Friday in what will be the final match of the Swiss maestro's long and illustrious career.

In what has sparked massive excitement among tennis enthusiasts, Swiss maestro Roger Federer will play his last professional match alongside old rival Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup 2022 doubles on Friday. The pair will represent Team Europe against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at London's 02 Arena.

20-time Grand Slam champions Federer announced his retirement last week and stated the Laver Cup would be his last professional tennis tournament. The 41-year-old Swiss said it would be 'wonderful' to play alongside Spanish ace Nadal, who has bagged 22 Grand Slams in his career so far.

Also read: Roger Federer retirement: When Rafael Nadal left his 'friend and rival' in tears

"I'm not sure if I can handle it all but I'll try," Federer said. "This one feels a whole lot different. I'm happy to have him on my team and not playing against him," the Swiss master added.

Nadal said he was looking forward to an 'unforgettable' match with his rival against the American duo. "One of the most important, if not the most important player in my tennis career is leaving," the Spaniard said.

"At the end, this moment will be difficult. I'm super-excited and grateful to play with him," Nadal added.

Also read: 'Will miss seeing you on court': PSG star Lionel Messi pays tribute to 'genius' Roger Federer

Federer has struggled with a knee issue and cannot compete in singles matches. In the Wimbledon quarterfinals of the previous year, Hubert Hurkacz defeated him in his most recent encounter. Italian Matteo Berrettini will replace Federer over the weekend in the three-day Laver Cup, which pits Europe against a team from around the world.

Casper Ruud of Norway will play Sock on Friday during the day session, and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece will play Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

Novak Djokovic, a 21-time Grand Slam champion, is a member of Team Europe under Bjorn Bjorg's leadership.

Team World, which also features Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Americans Taylor Fritz, is coached by John McEnroe.

Also read: 'Hard to see this day': Novak Djokovic pens heartfelt tribute to retiring Roger Federer

Federer created the Rod Laver Cup, which features 10 singles matches and two doubles sets. Europe has won all four prior iterations of the competition.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, each victory in a game is awarded one point, two points, and three points, respectively. The first team to accumulate 13 points is deemed the winner.

Meanwhile, tennis enthusiasts took to Twitter to express their joy of seeing two of the greatest players of this generation team up in what will be the last match of Federer's long and illustrious career. Here's a look at some of the reactions: