Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I like my chances in Turin' - Djokovic after shocking Paris Masters Final defeat to Rune

    Novak Djokovic was stunned by Holger Rune in the Paris Masters 2022 Final on Sunday. However, despite the failure, the Serbian was contained with his performance and was optimistic about his chances in ATP Finals 2022 next week.

    tennis I like my ATP Finals chances in Turin - Novak Djokovic after shocking Paris Masters 2022 Final defeat to Holger Rune-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

    Defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia was the undisputed favourite to win the 2022 Paris Masters on Sunday. However, he and his fans were left stunned after unseeded Holger Rune of Denmark shocked him with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 defeat right before the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin next week. It was the latter's third ATP title, which has come this year, besides his maiden Masters' title. Although the defeat left the former heartbroken, he was not brooding over it. He expressed his delight in how things mainly transpired well for him throughout the tournament and remained optimistic about his chances in Turin.

    "Of course, I'm disappointed with the loss today, but I was very close. It was just very few points that decided a winner. But the tennis level I play is high, and I like my chances [in Turin]. Of course, every match is like a final there. There are no easy matches," said Djokovic after the loss during the press conference.

    ALSO READ: 'There are some positive signs' - Novak Djokovic on Australian Open 2023 participation

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ATP Tour (@atptour)

    Analysing the defeat, Djokovic considered, "He [Rune] stayed also composed mentally to the last shot. For somebody so young to show this composure and maturity in a big match like this. He's had a week of his life. I mean, winning against five Top 10 players, it's quite impressive."

    Djokovic spoke on his preparations for Turin, saying, "You've got to be fit, fresh. The good thing is that you have a day between every match in the group stage, so you have time to recover between each match, which is good. Let's see. I played there last year and played excellent tennis."

    ALSO READ: 'When you win, you want to play more' - Novak Djokovic ahead of Paris Masters and ATP Finals

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Tennis TV (@tennistv)

    "I played in the semis, a tight match against Zverev, the eventual champion. So, I know that the conditions are different. The ball is flying more because of its altitude. It's quite fast. You've got to serve well. I'll be there some days before to train and hopefully be at my best," concluded Djokovic.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, MCFC vs ATKMB: ATK Mohun Bagan secures a late point against Mumbai City with a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan secures a late point against Mumbai City with a 2-2 draw

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav fiery knock against ZIM assures IND of top spot, netizens roar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar's fiery knock assures IND of top spot, netizens roar

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Zimbabwe: Twitter goes berserk as Suryakumar Yadav blitzkrieg propels IND to 186/5 against ZIM-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Twitter goes berserk as Suryakumar's blitzkrieg propels IND to 186/5

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: PAK unexpectedly makes it to semis with 5-wicket BAN triumph, Twitter celebrates-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: PAK unexpectedly makes it to semis with 5-wicket BAN triumph

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Dinesh Karthik rested, Rishabh Pant comes in as Men in Blue opt to bat against Chevrons-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: Karthik rested, Pant comes in as Men in Blue opt to bat

    Recent Stories

    Adipurush and Kuttey, two T Series films get new release dates drb

    ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Kuttey’, two T-Series films get new release dates

    Gujarat Election 2022: List of key constituencies to watch out for AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: List of key constituencies to watch out for

    Chennai - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express trail run begins; to debut this week - adt

    Chennai - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express trail run begins; to debut this week

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, MCFC vs ATKMB: ATK Mohun Bagan secures a late point against Mumbai City with a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan secures a late point against Mumbai City with a 2-2 draw

    Kamal Haasan birthday: properties in London, luxurious lifestyle and more, a look at his towering net worth of Rs 177 crore drb

    Kamal Haasan birthday: properties in London, luxurious lifestyle; a look at his net worth of Rs 117 cr

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon