'There are some positive signs' - Novak Djokovic on Australian Open 2023 participation

Novak Djokovic has a three-year ban on entering Australia for being unvaccinated against COVID and his legal challenge last year. However, he remains hopeful of playing in the Australian Open 2023.

21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia is preparing to end the year on a high as he participates in the 2023 Paris Masters next week, followed by the 2023 ATP Finals next month. In the meantime, he would be willing to play his opening tournament next year by participating in the Australian Open. However, he is not eligible to play Down Under due to his unvaccinated status. He is serving a three-year ban on entering the nation after he underwent a legal trial when he was disallowed to compete this year. Nonetheless, he is still optimistic about featuring next year.

In a recent interview, Djokovic stated, "As for Australia, there are some positive signs, but not official ones. We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia. They are communicating with the authorities that are dealing with my case. I hope to have an answer in the coming weeks, whatever it is, but I hope it is positive so that I have enough time to prepare for the next season, which I hope will start in Australia." ALSO READ: 'When you win, you want to play more' - Novak Djokovic ahead of Paris Masters and ATP Finals

"I can't wait to go there, I've overcome what happened this year, and I want to play tennis. It's what I do best. Things will soon return to how they were before, and there are no longer the mandatory requirements for the vaccine to compete in tournaments," added Djokovic, reports Tennis World.

