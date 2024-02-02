Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Davis Cup: Indian team firm favourites against Pakistan in historic clash after 60 years

    India will lack their key singles players, but despite the absence, the visiting team, returning to Pakistan after 60 years, is poised to begin as favourites in the significant Davis Cup World Group I play-off tie.

    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

    In a historic Davis Cup World Group I play-off tie, India and Pakistan are set to clash on the grass courts of Islamabad after a hiatus of 60 years. Despite India's top singles players being absent, the visitors are still considered favourites in this eagerly anticipated encounter, which is taking place amidst heightened security measures.

    Also read: Low-key atmosphere surrounds historic Davis Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Islamabad

    India's dominance in Davis Cup history against Pakistan is evident, having won all seven ties between the two nations. However, the hosts, led by seasoned players Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, are determined to challenge the status quo, particularly on the grass courts that favour their style of play.

    The choice of grass courts in Islamabad, known for their fast pace and low bounce, underscores Pakistan's strategy to leverage the strengths of their players against the Indian contingent. Notably, N Sriram Balaji, a doubles specialist, has been tasked with singles play alongside India's top singles player, Ramkumar Ramanathan, on the opening day on Saturday, February 3.

    The decision to deploy Balaji over other options like Niki Poonacha reflects a tactical consideration based on court dynamics. On grass courts with low bounce, taller players like Poonacha may encounter difficulties, potentially disrupting their rhythm. Balaji's experience, including recent participation in the Australian Open and a preparatory camp in New Delhi, bolsters India's confidence in him as a singles contender.

    Ramkumar Ramanathan, known for his prowess in serving and volleying, finds himself on familiar ground with grass courts. His impressive track record, including a career-best performance at the ATP250 final in Newport, underscores his adaptability to this surface.

    The clash commences with Ramkumar facing off against the seasoned Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi, whose enthusiasm and determination belie his age. Aisam's passion for the game and desire to rejuvenate Pakistan's tennis landscape serve as motivating factors, setting the stage for a compelling match.

    Also read: Historic return: Indian High Commission honoured to host Davis Cup team in Pakistan after 60 yearsD

    Amidst anticipation and excitement, India's non-playing captain, Zeeshan Ali, maintains focus on the tennis arena, refusing to delve into political discourse surrounding sports diplomacy. He acknowledges the warmth and hospitality extended by the hosts while emphasizing the team's preparedness and commitment to their task.

    In the doubles, Pakistan's Barkatullah and Muzammil Murtaza are poised to challenge India's Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, with the potential for lineup changes depending on match outcomes.

    Despite the home advantage, Pakistan's fervent supporters will be limited, with only 500 guests and fans permitted due to security protocols. Nonetheless, the atmosphere promises to be charged with excitement and anticipation as both nations vie for Davis Cup glory.

    As the players take to the courts, history, talent, and determination converge in a spectacle that transcends borders, embodying the spirit of sportsmanship and competition. The India-Pakistan Davis Cup encounter not only showcases the prowess of individual players but also symbolizes the power of sports to foster camaraderie and mutual respect amidst geopolitical complexities.

    Draw:

    February 3:

    1st singles: Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Aisam ul haq Qureshi

    2nd singles :Aqeel Khan vs Sriram Balaji

    February 4:

    Doubles: Barkatullah/Muzammil Murtaza vs Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni

    1st reverse singles: Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Aqeel Khan

    2nd singles: Aisam ul haq Qureshi vs Sriram Balaji.

