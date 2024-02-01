Low-key atmosphere surrounds historic Davis Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Islamabad

Despite the significance of hosting an India-Pakistan contest after 60 years, the Islamabad Sports Complex, the venue for the World Group I Davis Cup match, remains devoid of any visible promotion or anticipation.

The much-anticipated Davis Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Islamabad has failed to generate the expected excitement and buzz, with the city seemingly indifferent to the historic event. Despite the significance of hosting an India-Pakistan contest after 60 years, the Islamabad Sports Complex, the venue for the World Group I match, remains devoid of any visible promotion or anticipation.

Notably, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has received requests for passes from regions as distant as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, reflecting the widespread interest in the match. However, the city itself offers no signs of hosting a high-profile event, with no posters or advertisements suggesting the arrival of the Indian team.

The PTF had hoped that this tie would revive interest in tennis in the country, but the promotion efforts seem to be lacking in terms of branding, advertisement, marketing, and interviews. The security concerns raised by the Indian Federation have led to a highly restrictive environment, with only 500 guests and fans allowed inside the complex during the match days, and entry is by invitation only.

The security measures are so stringent that the Indian players are limited to the venue and their team hotel, unable to enjoy Pakistani hospitality or explore the city. The PTF expressed its desire to make the event grand but conceded that security concerns dictated otherwise.

“We would have made it a grand show for the Indian contingent but are forced to keep it as a low-key affair,” a key PTF official told PTI when asked why the buzz is missing.

“It has to be like that because of the security concerns raised by the Indian Federation. ITF has approved a plan, and we have to follow that. We would have splashed the city with the posters of the players from India and Pakistan but our hands are tied," the official added.

The lack of excitement is further highlighted by the absence of any visible promotion of the players through posters in the city. PTF treasurer Muhammad Khalil Chugtai lamented the restrictive environment, stating, "If the Indian team had come through the Wagah border, we would have organised a grand welcome event at Wagah itself."

“In 2017, Iran also raised security concerns, and accordingly security arrangements were made. Eventually, they themselves got fed up with being stuck in a hotel," he added.

The Davis Cup Committee rejected the All India Tennis Association's (AITA) appeal to shift the tie out of Pakistan, citing security threats. However, the ITF Tribunal ruled that the Indian team is not likely to face any security issues. The AITA had raised concerns related to Kashmir Day and the General Elections in Pakistan, but these were not deemed significant by the authorities.

Despite the subdued atmosphere, there is still interest within the tennis fraternity, with requests for passes coming in from various regions. The hope is that the tie, even in a low-key setting, will attract attention and potentially inspire a new generation of tennis enthusiasts in the region.