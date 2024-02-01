Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Historic return: Indian High Commission honoured to host Davis Cup team in Pakistan after 60 years

    The impending Davis Cup clash between India and Pakistan in the World Group I tie on February 3–4 carries substantial stakes, as the victor will secure their place in Group I while the losing team faces relegation to Group II.

    Historic return: Indian High Commission honoured to host Davis Cup team in Pakistan after 60 years snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

    The Indian High Commission in Pakistan on Wednesday extended a warm welcome to the national Davis Cup team, marking a historic moment as the squad prepares to compete against its Asian counterparts in Islamabad after a 60-year hiatus. Led by Geetika Srivastava, the first woman to head the Indian High Commission in Pakistan, the reception was a symbol of goodwill and sportsmanship amidst longstanding diplomatic tensions between the two nations. The occasion holds particular significance as it marks the first time since 1964 that an Indian Davis Cup team has ventured into Pakistan.

    Also read: India vs Pakistan, Davis Cup: Coach Zeeshan Ali to double up as non-playing captain in historic Islamabad tie

    In a gesture of hospitality, Srivastava expressed her honour in hosting the Indian team and conveyed her best wishes for their upcoming clash against Pakistan at the Islamabad Sports Complex. She underscored the historic nature of the occasion, emphasizing the significance of renewed sporting ties between the neighboring countries.

    "It's an honour to host the national Indian team here. It's a historic occasion that an Indian team is visiting Pakistan after such a long time. All of us here wish the team well for the match against Pakistan,” Srivastava said.

    The interaction between High Commission officials and the players highlighted the mutual enthusiasm and camaraderie surrounding the event. Discussions about the game and the importance of the upcoming tie resonated throughout the gathering, reflecting the shared passion for tennis and the spirit of competition.

    The impending clash between India and Pakistan in the World Group I tie on February 3–4 carries substantial stakes, as the victor will secure their place in Group I while the losing team faces relegation to Group II. Notably, India boasts an undefeated record against Pakistan in Davis Cup history, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the upcoming encounter.

    Also read: Indian Davis Cup team in Pakistan after 60 years: 'Head of State' security in place for players' safety

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 9:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Always get goosebumps thinking about that day Rishabh Pant reflects on memorable India debut (WATCH) snt

    'Always get goosebumps thinking about that day': Rishabh Pant reflects on memorable India debut (WATCH)

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Indian batters focus on perfecting conventional and reverse sweeps ahead of Vizag clash snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Indian batters focus on perfecting conventional and reverse sweeps ahead of Vizag clash

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Will Sarfaraz Khan make his debut in Vizag? India batting coach gives 'tough' response snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Will Sarfaraz Khan make his debut in Vizag? India batting coach gives 'tough' response

    0 0 1: Sachin Tendulkar reflects on sequence of scores before he got down to alter the course of cricket snt

    0 0 1: Sachin Tendulkar reflects on sequence of scores before he got down to alter the course of cricket

    Rohan Bopanna thanks fans for heroic welcome in Bengaluru after Australian Open 2024 triumph (WATCH) snt

    Rohan Bopanna thanks fans for heroic welcome in Bengaluru after Australian Open 2024 triumph (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: CCB Police arrest man for illegal trading of E-cigarettes, items worth Rs 3 crore seized vkp

    Bengaluru: CCB Police arrest man for illegal trading of E-cigarettes, items worth Rs 3 crore seized

    Always get goosebumps thinking about that day Rishabh Pant reflects on memorable India debut (WATCH) snt

    'Always get goosebumps thinking about that day': Rishabh Pant reflects on memorable India debut (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: Man misbehaves with girl after listening to his friends at hotel, gets arrested as video goes viral vkp

    Bengaluru: Man misbehaves with girl after listening to his friends at hotel, gets arrested as video goes viral

    Interim Budget 2024 How is the Budget kept a secret gcw

    Interim Budget 2024: How is it kept a secret?

    Kerala: Husband gets life imprisonment for murdering wife, her friend in Attapadi rkn

    Kerala: Husband gets life imprisonment for murdering wife, her friend in Attapadi

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon