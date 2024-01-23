Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Australian Open 2024: Djokovic reveals hilarious 'tree-hanging' secret to Kyrgios for Grand Slam win (WATCH)

    In a post-match interview at the Australian Open 2024, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios engaged in playful banter, with the Serbian revealing a hilarious 'secret' strategy involving tree-hugging for the Australian to secure a Grand Slam victory.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

    In a post-match interview that left tennis fans in splits, Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic engaged in a hilarious exchange after the 24-time Grand Slam champion defeated Taylor Fritz in a thrilling quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2024 on Tuesday. The banter, filled with humour and camaraderie, took an unexpected turn when Djokovic revealed a 'secret' strategy for Kyrgios to secure a Grand Slam victory.

    During the light-hearted conversation, Kyrgios probed Djokovic about a rumored tree at the Royal Botanical Gardens that the Serbian supposedly hugs for good luck. In response, Djokovic hilariously confirmed the existence of the tree and a rather unconventional ritual tied to it.

    "I know there is a tree at the Royal Botanical Gardens that you hug. Can you just show me which tree that is because I need to get healthy because I am sick of you winning on this court. I just want to come back once and maybe beat you one time. Show me the tree. Where is the tree?" the Australian asked the 10-time Melbourne champion.

    In response, Djokovic, who secured his 11th semi-final spot at the Australian Open, said, "I'll show you the tree, but you can't tell anyone. It's a big secret. So what you got to do is take off your shoes, climb the tree - the highest point and hang upside down on one of the highest branches for 33 minutes and 3 seconds and you're going to win a Grand Slam."

    While the tennis world is accustomed to rigorous training regimens and strategic gameplay discussions, Djokovic's tree-hugging and upside-down hanging advice injected a refreshing dose of humour. The playful banter between Kyrgios and Djokovic showcased the lighter side of professional tennis, emphasizing the camaraderie that exists among competitors despite their on-court rivalries. Fans were treated to a rare glimpse of the personalities behind the tennis racquets as the two athletes exchanged laughs and jabs.

    The interview quickly became a sensation on social media, with fans and fellow players joining in the fun. Witty comments flooded platforms as tennis enthusiasts shared their amusement at Djokovic's 'secret formula' for success.

    In the match that initially unfolded as a marathon but shifted gears in the final two sets, the Serbian secured a 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Taylor Fritz in an intense three hours and 45 minutes. Notably, these last two sets of the match raced by in a swift 82 minutes. This outcome extended Djokovic's flawless record to 9-0 in the pair's Lexus ATP Head2Head encounters, marking quarter-final triumphs in the previous two Grand Slam tournaments.

    Advancing to his 11th Australian Open semi-final, Djokovic now anticipates a Friday showdown against either Jannik Sinner or Andrey Rublev.

