Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Australian Open 2024: Djokovic secures semifinal spot after overcoming Taylor Fritz challenge

     Novak Djokovic extends his dominance over Taylor Fritz, securing his place in the Australian Open 2024 semifinals.

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Djokovic secures semifinal spot after overcoming Taylor Fritz challenge osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

    In a commanding performance, Novak Djokovic further asserts his mastery over Taylor Fritz, earning a spot in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024. The nine-time consecutive victor against Fritz seals his triumph with a resilient display, prevailing in a thrilling four-set encounter with scores of 7-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

    more to follow...

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 3:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah eyes wicket bonanza as 'Bazball' takes center stage in Hyderabad osf

    IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah eyes wicket bonanza as 'Bazball' takes center stage in Hyderabad

    Top Pakistani cricketers mull ending contract amid NOC denials over foreign T20 leagues: Report snt

    Top Pakistani cricketers mull ending contract amid NOC denials over foreign T20 leagues: Report

    cricket 6 Indian players feature in ICC ODI Team of the Year 2023; Rohit Sharma named as captain of the side osf

    6 Indian players feature in ICC ODI Team of the Year 2023; Rohit Sharma named as captain of the side

    cricket WPL 2024 action-packed schedule: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals set for tournament opener on February 23 osf

    WPL 2024 action-packed schedule: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals set for tournament opener on February 23

    Cricket Mystery surrounds Glenn Maxwell's Adelaide mishap: Cricket Australia digs for answers osf

    Mystery surrounds Glenn Maxwell's Adelaide mishap: Cricket Australia digs for answers

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Which is a BETTER phone for you gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is a BETTER phone for you?

    Centre likely to build 23km long sea bridge between India - Sri Lanka through Dhanushkodi: Report vkp

    Centre likely to build 23km long sea bridge between India - Sri Lanka through Dhanushkodi: Report

    Budget 2024: What is an interim budget, how is it different from regular one? AJR

    What is an interim budget, how is it different from regular one?

    Malaikottai Vaaliban: 7 things to know about Mohanlal's film RBA

    Malaikottai Vaaliban: 7 things to know about Mohanlal's film

    cricket IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah eyes wicket bonanza as 'Bazball' takes center stage in Hyderabad osf

    IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah eyes wicket bonanza as 'Bazball' takes center stage in Hyderabad

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon