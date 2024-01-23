Australian Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka cruises into semifinals with dominant win over Krejcikova

Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning champion, showcased her unstoppable form as she secured a commanding victory against Barbora Krejcikova, advancing to the Australian Open semifinals.

Aryna Sabalenka surged into the Australian Open semifinals on Tuesday with a dominant performance against ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova. The world number two displayed unstoppable form, securing a convincing 6-2, 6-3 victory on Rod Laver Arena, marking her sixth consecutive appearance in the Grand Slam semifinals. Sabalenka is now set for an intriguing semifinal clash against Coco Gauff, setting the stage for a rematch of last year's US Open final, which the American teenager won in three sets. Sabalenka, determined to avoid being a one-hit wonder, expressed satisfaction with her hard work and credited the supportive atmosphere. With Gauff as the underdog, Sabalenka aims to maintain her exceptional performance in Melbourne, having dropped only 16 games thus far.

"I played really great tennis, I just hope I can keep playing this way," said the 25-year-old Sabalenka.

"I mean, it's all because of the atmosphere. I have the best support here."

The Belarusian had won all seven of her previous Grand Slam quarter-finals and attributed her consistency to hard work.

"A lot of hard work. I have been working so hard this last year and in pre-season. It's all about hard work, give it all in the practice court so you are ready for the match," she said.

