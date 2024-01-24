Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Australian Open 2024: Alcaraz crashes out as Zverev hands World No. 2 a major upset to seal semi-final spot

    Alexander Zverev orchestrates a major surprise, defeating World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz to clinch a coveted spot in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

    Australian Open 2024: Alcaraz crashes out as Zverev hands World No. 2 a major upset to seal semi-final spot
    In the quarterfinal match at the Australian Open 2024, the tennis world witnessed a major upset as Carlos Alcaraz, the rising star, faced an unexpected exit from the tournament. Alexander Zverev orchestrated a remarkable performance, handing the World No. 2 a significant defeat to secure his spot in the semi-finals. 

    Carlos Alcaraz's aspirations of challenging Novak Djokovic's dominance in Melbourne were shattered as he succumbed to a 1-6, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), and 4-6 defeat against sixth seed Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open quarter-final on Wednesday. Zverev showcased dominance right from the start, exhibiting an impressive display of strength at Rod Laver Arena, overpowering the World No. 2 Spaniard. Despite Alcaraz's intermittent dominance, Zverev's exceptional defense prevailed throughout the match.

    Although Alcaraz staged a comeback threat by breaking Zverev for the first time in the match during the third set, Zverev maintained composure and secured the victory. Zverev's noteworthy service game, characterized by consistent first serves and accuracy, proved crucial. Despite Alcaraz's spirited efforts, including energetic groundstrokes and vocal encouragement, Zverev's unwavering performance clinched the win against one of the world's top players. Reflecting on the match, Zverev acknowledged Alcaraz's status as one of the best players globally, underscoring the challenge he posed on the court.

