    Australian Open 2024: Medvedev survives Hurkacz challenge; secures semi-final spot after 5-set thriller

    Daniil Medvedev displayed resilience as he navigated through Hubert Hurkacz's challenges, ultimately emerging triumphant in a gripping 5-set thriller and securing semi-final spot.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    In a gripping showdown at the Australian Open 2024, Daniil Medvedev emerged victorious against Hubert Hurkacz in a thrilling 5-set match, securing his place in the Semi Final and keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

    The third-seeded Medvedev emerged victorious with a 7-6, 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 scoreline in a superbly contested match. Impressively, this marks Medvedev's third appearance in the Australian Open semi-finals, having previously advanced to the final in both of his previous attempts.

    With a current win-loss record of 26-7 at the Australian Open, Medvedev celebrated his 100th Grand Slam match appearance, boasting a commendable 75-25 win-loss record in singles matches. Notably, the two-time finalist in Melbourne (in 2021 and 2022) continues to add to his Grand Slam success, reaching his eighth semi-final overall. Despite reaching the final five times (and claiming victory in four of them), Medvedev's journey in major tournaments showcases his consistent prowess on the international tennis stage.

    Also Read: Australian Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka cruises into semifinals with dominant win over Krejcikova

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
