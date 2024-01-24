Australian Open 2024: Medvedev survives Hurkacz challenge; secures semi-final spot after 5-set thriller

In a gripping showdown at the Australian Open 2024, Daniil Medvedev emerged victorious against Hubert Hurkacz in a thrilling 5-set match, securing his place in the Semi Final and keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

The third-seeded Medvedev emerged victorious with a 7-6, 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 scoreline in a superbly contested match. Impressively, this marks Medvedev's third appearance in the Australian Open semi-finals, having previously advanced to the final in both of his previous attempts.

With a current win-loss record of 26-7 at the Australian Open, Medvedev celebrated his 100th Grand Slam match appearance, boasting a commendable 75-25 win-loss record in singles matches. Notably, the two-time finalist in Melbourne (in 2021 and 2022) continues to add to his Grand Slam success, reaching his eighth semi-final overall. Despite reaching the final five times (and claiming victory in four of them), Medvedev's journey in major tournaments showcases his consistent prowess on the international tennis stage.

