    Australian Open 2024: 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva stuns sixth seed Ons Jabeur on debut

    At the Australian Open 2024, 16-year-old Russian tennis star Mirra Andreeva showcased exceptional form to defeat the three-time major runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-0, 6-2 in just 54 minutes.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

    In a dazzling display of skill and composure, 16-year-old Russian tennis sensation Mirra Andreeva delivered a stunning upset at the Australian Open 2024 by dismantling the sixth seed, Ons Jabeur, in under an hour during the second round. The victory not only marked Andreeva's debut triumph over a top-10 player but also showcased her incredible potential as a rising star in the tennis world.

    Andreeva's extraordinary performance on Rod Laver Arena left spectators in awe as she secured a decisive 6-0, 6-2 victory over the three-time major runner-up. The match, lasting just 54 minutes, demonstrated the teenager's exceptional form and poise on one of tennis's grandest stages, Melbourne Park.

    Ranked 47th in the world, Mirra Andreeva had already caught the attention of tennis enthusiasts with her remarkable journey, reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon last year as a qualifier. However, her recent triumph against a seasoned player like Jabeur has undoubtedly elevated her status and hinted at a promising future in the sport.

    Expressing her pre-match nerves, Andreeva revealed, "I was really nervous before the match because I am really inspired by Ons and the way she plays." She further added, "In the first set, I showed amazing tennis; I honestly didn't expect that from myself. I just wanted to play on this big court for the second time and just to enjoy the tennis and the time, and I did."

    Andreeva's maturity on and off the court was evident as she reflected on her growth over the past year. "I feel like I am a bit more mature than I was before. Over this year, I think I have changed a lot, and I think you can see that on the court," she stated. This maturity was evident in her relentless attack and strategic play throughout the match.

    The victory at the Australian Open is just one among Andreeva's growing list of accomplishments, which includes a quarter-final appearance at the Brisbane International. The young Russian, also the younger sister of fellow professional Erika Andreeva, is establishing herself as a formidable force in the tennis circuit.

    Andreeva's exceptional performance has not only earned her accolades from fans and experts alike but has also set the stage for a promising future in the sport. As the tennis world eagerly watches her rise, Mirra Andreeva's journey is undoubtedly one to follow, and her talent and determination make her a player to reckon with in the exciting world of professional tennis.

    Also read: Sumit Nagal creates history at Australian Open 2024: Did you know Virat Kohli saved tennis star's career?

