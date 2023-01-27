Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australian Open 2023: Title eludes Mirza-Bopanna in last Grand Slam; social media lauds incredible career

    Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna fell short of a title in the final Grand Slam, losing out in the mixed doubles final on Friday. However, social media lauded the incredible career.

    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    Trailblazing Indian tennis star Sania Mirza capped off her glorious Grand Slam career with a runners-up finish alongside 'best friend' Rohan Bopanna in the Australian Open mixed doubles final in Melbourne on Friday. Pairing up with her first-ever mixed doubles partner Bopanna, the unseeded Indian duo went down 6-7(2) 2-6 to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos in the final at the Rod Laver Arena.

    "If I cry, these are happy tears. That's just a disclaimer. I'm still going to play a couple more tournaments, but my professional career journey started in Melbourne. Rohan was my first-ever mixed doubles partner when I was 14, and we won the nationals. It was 22 years ago, and I couldn't think of a better person. He's my best friend and one of my best partners to finish my career," an emotional Mirza said as she struggled to hold back tears, thanking Bopanna, who has one French Open mixed doubles title to his credit.

    The 36-year-old, who earlier announced that the WTA event in Dubai next month will be her swansong, is India's most accomplished woman tennis player, having won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies. Mirza won the mixed doubles titles at the 2009 Australian Open, the 2012 French Open with Mahesh Bhupathi, and the 2014 US Open with Brazillian Bruno Soares. The Rod Laver Arena has been a happy hunting ground for the Hyderabadi. She has a women's doubles and mixed doubles title and has finished runner-up four times at the Australian Open.

    "It started in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round as an 18-year-old, and that was scarily enough 18 years ago. I have had the privilege to come back here again and again, win some tournaments, and play grand finals. Rod Laver Arena has been special in my life, and I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my career in a Grand Slam," Mirza said.

    The presence of her son Izhaan, alongside family and friends, made the occasion sweeter. "I never thought I'd be able to play in front of my child in a Grand Slam final, so it's extraordinary for me to have my four-year-old here and my parents here, and Rohan's wife, my trainers, my family in Australia who made me feel like a home away from home. It's been exceptional for Cara Black, my best friend and one of my first partners. I wouldn't be able to achieve anything without you all," Mirza said.

    The Indians were on the back foot from the beginning, as they were broken in the very first game and were down 0-2. But, the two veterans managed to settle down after a nervy start, winning three games in a row to take a 5-3 lead quickly. The Brazilians, however, forced a tiebreak capitalising on Bopanna's poor service games.

    With the momentum on their side, Stefani and Mataos took the tiebreak after saving a set point in the 12th game. The Indians let the Brazilians dominate them in the second set as Sania failed to hold serve in the fourth and eighth games to concede the fixture.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
