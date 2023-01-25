Australian Open 2023: Djokovic sends special message to Federer after beating Rublev to reach 10th semi-finals

Novak Djokovic delivered a ruthless quarter-final display on Wednesday to breeze past Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the Australian Open 2023. After sealing his 10th semi-finals berth in Melbourne, the Serbian had a special message for legendary Roger Federer.

A fired-up Novak Djokovic produced a ruthless quarter-finals display at the Australian Open 2023 to breeze past Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.

The World No. 6 Rublev was the Serbian's highest-ranked opponent thus far in his Melbourne campaign, but in their first Grand Slam matchup, Djokovic took control early and seldom looked back.

The fourth seed accelerated to a comfortable two-hour, three-minute victory on Rod Laver Arena by neutralising Rublev's strong groundstrokes with normally tenacious defence and hitting cleanly through the ball from the baseline throughout.

"Overall I think that the scoreline in the first two sets doesn't speak the truth or the reality of the match," said Djokovic in his on-court interview.

"It was some really close games that we had. Andrey is a great opponent, a great player. I've got tonnes of respect for him, one of the biggest forehands, one of the quickest players on the Tour. If I have to sum it up, all the important shots, the important moments, I found my best tennis. So that's what makes me the most pleased tonight," the former World No. 1 player added.

The victory followed Djokovic's brilliant performance against Alex de Minaur in the fourth round, where he dropped just five games. The 35-year-left old's hamstring problem, which prevented him from playing in his first three matches at Melbourne Park, appears to have been resolved in his most recent two victories as he pursues a record-extending 10th Australian Open victory.

"I would rank it as number two, but very close to the performance of two nights ago," said Djokovic. "I cannot be happier with my tennis, honestly. I'm playing very solid from the back of the court and really love playing in these conditions on this court... It's definitely the most special court for me."

To match Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam victories, Djokovic must defeat Tommy Paul in the Melbourne semi-finals. Paul defeated Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. The 35-year-old would return to No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings for the first time since last June if he won the tournament in Australia.

After sealing his 10th semi-finals berth at the Australian Open, Djokovic sent a message to legendary Roger Federer, who retired from tennis last year. The two players had a great on-court rivalry, along with Rafael Nadal in the mix, and the Serbian spoke about the Swiss ace while remembering his first semi-finals clash in a Grand Slam.

"I was fortunate to win the first semis of my life, which I think was in the US Open 2007. I lost the finals to Roger (Federer). Let's give Roger a big round of applause. He deserves it. I had some great battles with him. Tennis misses him," said Djokovic.

"I see that he is dressing up sharply for Fashion Week. I've seen him skiing as well. I will challenge him to a skiing race later. He is enjoying life for sure. But he has been one of the most important players to have ever played the game. Big regards to him and his family," the Serbian added.

Djokovic also wished his physiotherapist on his birthday today and thanked him for playing an instrumental role during the ongoing Australian Open and for the last 15 years of his life. The Serbian also took a moment to wish his mother belated birthday wishes, with spectators at Rod Laver arena singing 'Happy Birthday to you' in the chorus for his mother present in the audience.